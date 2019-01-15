Anna Zeigler raises her voice

× Expand Image courtesy of the Old Globe Theatre The Powers New Voices Festival

Playwright Anna Ziegler is no stranger to the Old Globe Theatre’s Powers New Voices Festival. During the Globe’s sixth annual weekend of readings of new American plays, audiences will hear Ziegler’s The Great Moment, “an incredibly autobiographical play,” according to the playwright, and “a detailed story of me, my grandfather and my son.” This is the third work by Ziegler to be heard at the Powers New Voices Festival, having premiered The Last Match and the Globe-commissioned The Wanderers (originally titled The Arranged) in past years. Both productions would go on to be mounted as full stage productions at the Balboa Park theater.

“In the case of The Last Match and The Wanderers, it was the first time I’d ever heard those plays out loud,” Ziegler recalled. “In both cases, it was terrifying and also as instructive as can be. When you’ve got a first draft and you are learning about it in real time with an audience, that is so wonderful. It invests you and the theater together in the development of the play. It becomes a collaboration.”

In addition to The Great Moment, this year’s festival will also include readings of new plays by three other playwrights: Welcome to Matteson by Inda Craig-Galván, Faceless by Selina Fillinger, and The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse. Preceding these readings, which will happen on Saturday or Sunday (see full schedule at theoldglobe.org), Friday night is devoted to “Celebrating Community Voices.” That program features readings of works by San Diegans as part of the Globe’s Community Voices and coLAB play-development initiatives (see this week’s music feature on page 21 for one such voice).

Ziegler says she began writing The Great Moment, which will be directed by Tyne Rafaeli, when her grandfather was 98 and her first child just two years old.

“It’s sort of a way of looking at life through the eyes of someone who’s near the end of his life and someone who’s just starting their life, and the way they think of life and time,” she explained. “It’s also a character study of a woman in her 30s who’s just become a mother and what that means to her sense of place and time.”

The Powers New Voices Festival runs Friday through Sunday (Jan. 18-20) at the Old Globe Theatre. A staged reading of Anna Ziegler’s The Great Moment will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but advance reservations are required by calling 619-234-5623 beginning at noon Friday.

Opening:

Becoming Dr. Ruth: The story of the world’s most famous sexologist is told in this one-woman show from playwright Mark St. Germain. It opens Jan. 17 at the Broadway Theater in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Guys and Dolls: The classic Broadway musical about a degenerate gambler who falls in love with a missionary he’s been tasked to take to Havana. Directed by Justin Allen Slagle, it opens Jan. 18 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Powers New Play Festival: The annual three-day fest features readings of new plays from up-and-coming playwrights. It happens Jan. 18 through Jan. 20 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Marie and Rosetta: George Brant’s musical play about Rosetta Tharpe, a singer, songwriter and guitarist who influenced countless rock legends, but who never received the attention she deserved. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens Jan. 19 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Herland: In this new play, a septuagenarian and her friends plan a utopic retirement inside a garage with help from a teenage intern. Written by Grace McLeod, it opens in previews Jan. 20 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Roe: A staged reading of Lisa Loomer’s drama that examines the lives of the main players behind the fateful Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. Presented by Amigos del Rep, it happens Jan. 21 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Now Playing:

Hello, Dolly: The Broadway production of the Tony-winning revival of Jerry Herman’s beloved musical about a widow matchmaker who must find a mate for Yonkers man. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Jan. 20 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Plays by Young Writers Festival: Winners of the annual California Young Playwrights Contest will present their works as staged readings or full productions. Presented by the Playwrights Project, it runs through Jan. 26 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. playwrightsproject.org

Moon Over Buffalo: This wacky comedy from Ken Ludwig centers on two washed-up actors who just might get a break when they hear Frank Capra is coming to town to see their play. Directed by Matthew Wiener, it runs through Feb. 10 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

And Then There Were None: Agatha Christie’s classic mystery where nine strangers on a deserted island must figure out which one of them is a murderer before another drops dead. Directed by Keith Anderson, it runs through Feb. 10 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

People v. Beanstalk: This comical continuation of the famous fairy tale features Jack on trial for the murder of the giant with jury members pulled from the audience. Written by Neil Pisk, it runs through Feb. 10 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre