Battle of Britain

× Expand “Handbagged” runs through Sunday, November 17, at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $15-$48; moxietheatre.com.

If Moira Buffini’s “Handbagged” were a better play, it might have provided tour-de-force opportunities for two of San Diego’s most gifted leading ladies: Sandy Campbell, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II, and Linda Libby, who plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. These two make the most out of their moments in Moxie Theatre’s production of Buffini’s historical comedy.

But because of the structure of the 2013 work, they’re obliged to take a back seat to the two women portraying younger versions of the queen and “Mags”: Debra Wanger (measured) and Lisel Gorell-Getz (strident), respectively. The potential for provocative confrontations between the two latter-day British icons is also mostly lost in the play’s fact- and gossip-filled recounting of the history in the United Kingdom during the Thatcher years in power.

All four actresses give their best, nonetheless, and the device of having two ensemble actors, Max Macke and Durwood Murray, playing a raft of other characters (Ronald Reagan, Dennis Thatcher, Neil Kinnock, et. al.) contributes to “Handbagged” having many animated exchanges onstage. In any event, it’s a treat for anglophiles.

‘The Sunshine Boys’

Its mugging and leering vaudeville scene aside, “The Sunshine Boys” is an old-fashioned, gently paced relationship comedy. The relationship in this vintage Neil Simon play is between a couple of crusty comic veterans whose 43-year partnership belied a foundational dislike for and intolerance of each other.

At North Coast Repertory Theatre, the pair is portrayed with all due spit and vinegar by Lenny Wolpe (as Willie Clark) and James Sutorius (as Al Lewis). Watching the two spar—and it takes a long while in Act One before they get to do so—is the heart of the show, directed at North Coast Rep by Jeffrey B. Moss.

Wolpe does, however, wring some comic tension out of his multiple scenes with Bryan Banville, who plays Clark’s harried nephew with likable exasperation. That nephew, who happens to be an agent, is the one who had the bright idea to reunite the estranged Lewis and Clark for a network TV special. Bad idea, but good fun for theatergoers.

“Handbagged” runs through Sunday, November 17, at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $15-$48; moxietheatre.com.

“The Sunshine Boys” runs through Sunday, November 24, at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $46-$57; northcoastrep.org.