‘Romeo, Romeo & Juliet’ is one bizzare Bard love triangle

Look, anything that pumps new life into Shakespeare’s timeworn Romeo & Juliet is welcome. Not only is it his most famous love story, but it’s a staple on world stages and in high school auditoriums alike. The lovers tragedy has been filmed and adapted and reinvented to death. The balcony scene has become a literary cliché.

But there’s good news: That very balcony scene provides the backdrop for zany romantic tension in playwright Ruff Yeager’s farcical Romeo, Romeo & Juliet, a presentation of the Roustabouts Theatre Co., of which Yeager is a co-founder. His play is not a retelling of R&J per se, but a triangular love story about a summer stock production of Romeo & Juliet somewhere in Cape Cod. In the course of rehearsal, principally of that balcony scene, passions simmer to the fore. Nancy (Michelle Marie Trester), who is playing Juliet, is a prattling goody two-shoes from St. George, Utah whose only vice is an occasional Sprite soda. Her naiveté blossoms into lust for Tracy (Michael Silberblatt), who is playing Romeo. She is unaware that he’s gay and has himself fallen for the show’s neurotic director, Simon (Brian Mackey). Pop-eyed complications ensue in this briskly paced offering directed by Kim Strassburger.

While the story doesn’t deliver any particular surprises, the actors bring their best to the telling. Mackey, a standout already this year in Lamb’s Players Theatre’s wacky Noises Off, executes physical comedy like few others in town. Silberblatt is a graduate of the Coronado School of Arts with a resume that includes King Lear at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. Making his local debut with the Roustabouts, he makes clear his intuition for Shakespeare’s exquisite language amid the fun. But Trester is the rightful star of this production, partly because her character is the only one who changes during the course of Romeo, Romeo & Juliet and partly because she’s just so out there as Nancy. Her bosom-clutching, soda-sipping Mormon girl is a genuine treat.

The Roustabouts are staging Romeo, Romeo & Juliet at Moxie Theatre on a set designed to look like an old barn, which, in the play, is being employed as a rehearsal space. That every character yearns for a roll in the hay there is half the fun.

Romeo, Romeo & Juliet runs through July 8 at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $38 and up; theroustabouts.org

Opening:

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax: The Oliver Award-winning musical tells the classic tale of a mustachioed, Walrus-looking thingy trying to save all the trees in the Truffula forest. Co-presented by the Children’s Theatre Company, it opens July 2 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Queens: A world premiere play from Pulitzer-winning writer Martyna Majok about a young woman who moves to New York in hopes of starting a new life. Directed by Carey Perloff, it opens July 3 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Much Ado About Nothing: An open reading of the Bard’s witty comedy about how a war of words can sometimes lead to a marriage of hearts. Presented by the San Diego Shakespeare Company, it happens July 3 at The Upstart Crow Bookstore and Coffeehouse in Downtown. sandiegoshakespearesociety.org

Now Playing:

The Father: The West Coast premiere of Florian Zeller’s moving play about a father who may or may not be in the early stages of dementia. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through June 24 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

For Better: Billed as a “romantic comedy for the digital age,” Eric Coble’s play centers on an engaged couple who are planning their lives and spending most of their time together online. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through June 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Native Gardens: The West Coast premiere of Karen Zacarías’ comedy about a Latinx couple who moves into nice a D.C. neighborhood only to find their next-door neighbors aren’t as welcoming as they’d like. Directed by Edward Torres, it runs through June 24 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera about the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it runs through June 30 at the Kit Carson Amphitheater in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through June 30 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Arsenic and Old Lace: Joseph Kesselring’s morbid comedy about a young man whose life is upended when his brother returns home. Presented by Trinity Theatre Company, it runs through July 1 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in the East Village. trinityttc.org

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by New Village Arts, it runs through July 1 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The King and I: The Lincoln Center Theatre production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic musical about an unlikely romance between a British schoolteacher and the King of Siam. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through July 1 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp.

The Squirrels: The world premiere of Robert Askins’ new comedy about two warring factions of squirrels. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it runs through July 8 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Once: A guitarist and pianist form a musical connection on the streets of Dublin in this Tony-winning musical based on the hit indie film. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through July 22 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Tempest: In Shakespeare’s dark comedy, a king and his crew shipwreck on what they think to be a deserted island, but is actually populated by a magical cast of characters lead by a former duchess. Kicking off the 2018 Shakespeare Festival, it runs through July 22 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at the Old Globe in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Monty Python’s Spamalot: The legendary comic troupe’s musical parody about the Knights of the Round Table. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com