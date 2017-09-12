'Wild Goose Dreams' sinks under the weight of its own ambitions

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody Yunjin Kim and James Kyson in Wild Goose Dreams

For a one-act play, even a long-winded one-act play, La Jolla Playhouse’s Wild Goose Dreams is stuffed with enough commentary and would-be cleverness for two acts. Maybe three. Playwright Hansol Jung’s overly ambitious script weaves in and out of a political drama about the divided Korean Peninsula and an uneasy love story nearly swallowed up by the omnipresence of the internet. The latter story is personified onstage by an ensemble of young actors voicing the peculiar but well-worn language of emojis, text-speak and pop-ups. It’s a stagey, labored device that quickly loses its novelty.

In this world-premiere production directed by Leigh Silverman, the focal characters are Minsung, a “goose father” in Seoul (James Kyson) who has sent his family to the U.S. where his daughter can be educated, and Nanhee (Yunjin Kim), a North Korean who has defected to the South. Mutual loneliness brings them together via the web, beginning a relationship that is troubled by his separation from his child and her separation from her father (Francis Jue) in the North. Clear enough. But Wild Goose Dreams sinks under the weight of its allusions to mythology and metaphor, and straining as it does for both laughter and tears, it’s tonally all over the map. Kyson and Kim are engaging enough (and Jue even more so), but that walking, talking, beeping, singing “internet” is just begging to be shut down.

Wild Goose Dreams runs through Oct. 1 at La Jolla Playhouse. $30-$65; lajollaplayhouse.org

Neil Simon’s 1969 Last of the Red Hot Lovers possesses more depth than an old episode of Love American Style, but it’s just as silly in its infatuation with the “with-it” topics of the time such as the sexual revolution and smoking pot. Not that this affable comedy about a restaurateur’s middle-aged gotta-get-laid crisis isn’t funny. After all, it can’t not be with the exasperated Phil Johnson starring as the beleaguered Barney Cashman. And North Coast Rep’s production, directed by Christopher Williams, co-stars three delightful and highly entertaining actresses as Barney’s very different but equally elusive “conquests”: Katie Karel, Noelle Marion and Sandy Campbell.

Last of the Red Hot Lovers runs through Oct. 8 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $44-$53; northcoastrep.org

Opening:

In the Heights: A fun and funny musical set in the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), it opens Sept. 13 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Homos, or Everyone in America: A young New York couple tries to navigate the complexities of being in a relationship in Jordan Seavey’s creative play. Directed by Matt M. Morrow, it opens Sept. 14 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights.

American Hero: A comedy about three subway sandwich makers who become unlikely blue-collar heroes at the mall where they work. Written by Bess Wohl, it opens Sept. 23 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad.

A Piece of My Heart: The story of six women dealing with coming home after experiencing the horrors of the Vietnam War. Based on the book by Keith Walker, it opens Sept. 15 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Ironbound: A Polish immigrant and factory worker struggles to find love and acceptance in Martyna Mayok’s poignant comedy. Directed by Jennifer Eve Thorn, it opens Sept. 17 at the MOXIE Theatre in El Cajon. moxietheatre.com

The Little Mermaid: Disney’s Broadway production of the classic film about a mermaid who wants more than her life under the sea. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Sept. 19 at the Civic Theatre in Downtown. broadwaysd.com