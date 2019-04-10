Britta Johnson examines ‘Life After’ death

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Daniel Life After

Alice Carter’s father is dead, just hours after their last conversation. It was a bitter, angry discussion and, in the 16-year-old girl’s shock and torment, she blames herself. In Britta Johnson’s promising new musical, Life After, however, the teenager’s search for answers to the unanswerable lead her in directions she never imagined.

The entirety of Life After is told through the prism of Alice’s anxieties, self-recriminations and grief. When Alice (Sophie Hearn) isn’t expressing these feeling in words or in song, they are manifested through her perceptions of her older sister (Charlotte Maltby), her mother (Mamie Parris), her friend Hannah (Livvy Marcus) or through three omnipresent singers (dubbed by the playwright as “The Furies”) who sound out Alice’s conscience and suspicions. Because Life After reflects the attitudes and emotional instability of a teenager, it’s able to venture over the top at times and even rely on humor in an otherwise dark context.

Under the direction of Barry Edelstein, the Old Globe is presenting the U.S. premiere of the Canadian Johnson’s play, which opened in Toronto to critical and audience acclaim. The plaudits are justified. Johnson wrote not only the book, but also the music and lyrics for Life After, and while only one of its numbers, the show-closing “Poetry,” stands out, the remaining songs do advance and add layering to the story. The theme of forgiveness of self and of others, especially loved ones, resides in the heart of Life After’s songs.

Alice is a sympathetic and searching protagonist, eloquent and wise beyond her 16 years, and the expressive Hearn is well cast in the role. Bradley Dean inhabits with verve the larger-than-life part of Alice’s father, Frank, whose self-help books have made him a media star even as it takes him away from his family. Shining in support are Maltby as Alice’s blunt sister Kate, as well as Marcus who provides comic relief opposite the main character’s sadness and doubts.

Life After is a crisp 90 minutes thanks to imaginative physical staging that has its characters, as well as the set itself, in perpetual motion. It never stops to wallow or, ironically, to contemplate what comes after death. Its focus is on the ones left behind who have to make peace with not only those who are gone, but with themselves.

Life After runs through April 28 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $32 and up; theoldglobe.org

