Cameron Crowe's musical homecoming

× Expand Photo by Neal Preston Matt Bittner as Larry Fellows, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe, Colin Donnell as Russell Hammond, and Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt; from Almost Famous, a world-premiere musical with book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film; directed by Jeremy Herrin, with original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt; runs September 13 through October 27 at The Old Globe.

Growing up on Sixth Avenue across from Balboa Park and attending performances at the Old Globe with his mother, Cameron Crowe couldn’t have dreamed that an autobiographical musical about a seminal time in his life would one day open in that same storied theater.

But that’s exactly what will happen on Friday when “Almost Famous,” a stage musical adaptation of Crowe’s 2000 film, begins a world-premiere engagement at the Old Globe Theatre. Given its true story about how a teenaged Crowe pursued with uncommon desire the career of a rock music journalist, it may be that growing up he dreamed of such a day after all.

“‘Almost Famous,’” Crowe says, “is a love story about San Diego and music. Nothing is like the feeling that a great song or piece of music will give you. It’s the universal language.

“It’s one of the reasons why trying to do ‘Almost Famous’ for theater was such a fun challenge. Coming to San Diego and doing it says right off the bat that we’re not trying to exploit a movie property. This is labor-of-love time, taking it back to the roots of not just the movie, but also our lives. Could we get the feeling that a great song can give you into the theater and make it last for a two-hour experience?”

The film starred Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson and Patrick Fugit as William Miller, the Cameron Crowe character who as a 15-year-old high schooler gets to write a story for Rolling Stone magazine. Crowe won an Oscar for Best Screenplay and “Almost Famous” became a beloved entry in the canon of movies he’s directed, which include “Jerry Maguire,” “Say Anything” and “Singles.”

Initially, he resisted the idea of returning to “Almost Famous” in any fashion. “I’ve never done a sequel or been somebody to redo anything,” Crowe said. “If you’re able to catch lightning in a bottle with something, you don’t want to mess with it.”

Adapting the film into a musical was a notion that Crowe said first emerged some 15 years ago, but, he recalled “It never felt right. It felt like taking a treasured friend to the wrong party.”

It was Lia Vollack of Columbia Live Stage, a division of Sony Pictures and a friend of Crowe’s, who he says renewed his interest in an “Almost Famous” musical project. “Sony had half of ‘Almost Famous,’ so we started talking about it,” he said. “She is a theater person. I inched closer (to the idea of the musical) the more I learned.”

Before long, Crowe, who wrote the book and some of the lyrics for the musical, found kindred collaborators, including British director Jeremy Herrin. “I met him and it was like ‘Boom!’ We were on the same wavelength. He loves music. I just knew on instinct he was the right guy. We started working together. Then I met (Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist) Tom Kitt. And he was the right guy.

“They bring their points of view, but we all have great simpatico.”

The musical’s score includes tunes from Kitt but also some familiar to fans of the film, including arguably its most memorable one, Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

Crowe calls his cast, meanwhile, the best he’s had since “Almost Famous” the movie. It includes Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane and 17-year-old Casey Likes as William Miller. “We were lucky to find him,” said Crowe, recounting that the first “William” cast dropped out to do a TV show. “I saw him in L.A. and I just caught a buzz off of him, and Jeremy saw him and we all fell in love with Casey.”

Even more central to the musical than in the film is the character of rock journalist Lester Bangs, played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in the movie and now by Rob Colletti.

“Here’s my favorite thing of the whole part of being able to recast the movie for a different format,” Crowe confided. “I loved making more of Lester Bangs and making him a bit of a master of ceremonies as well as a mentor. He starts the play in the audience. (Colletti) loves Lester. He studied Lester. From the very beginning, as soon as he walked into the room, he was the spirit of Lester Bangs.”

Crowe pointed out that working in theater is markedly different from being behind the camera. “Every day is an opportunity to try new stuff and see it that night,” he said. “It’s almost like the play is a standup comedian who can try out material that night and build on it. I’ve never had that experience.

“I never take any of this for granted – the fact that all of these actors are there and want to make the play better every night, better than it was the night before.”

There’s no one Crowe wants to please more with this “Almost Famous” than his mother, Alice, who was depicted in the film (by Frances McDormand) and is in the musical as well. “It was her dream for me to be able to bring the play here (to San Diego). Everybody knows that in many ways it is a tribute to her.”

She’s been part of the journey of “Almost Famous” the musical from the get-go.

“She saw a tape of a version we had done in New York, an early version and she said, ‘It could be better,’ which is classic her,” he said. “This is a woman who I sent a 75-page Pearl Jam profile to and she said, ‘More Stone (Gossard).’

“About four, five months later, I brought her a tape and I nervously put in this download of the show. I have a picture of her on the edge of her seat, studying Anika (Larsen, who portrays Alice, who’s called Elaine in the show as she was in the movie). When it was over, she turned to me and she said, ‘It’s wonderful. I told everybody ‘Elaine digs it!’”

If everyone else digs it, ‘Almost Famous’ could be Broadway-bound someday, meaning another life for this music-filled, feel-good story that first captivated audiences 19 years ago. “It’s unbelievable,” Crowe said, sounding happy but humble, “that it lives on.”

“Almost Famous” opens Friday and runs through October 27 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $70 and up; theoldglobe.org.