Cobb remembered and Hedwig returns

Jerrie Cobb has been rescued from obscurity thanks to Laurel Ollstein’s They Promised Her The Moon, which just made its West Coast premiere at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre. Cob could—and probably should—have been the first woman in space (that distinction belongs to Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova). But politics and sexism kept Cobb, as well as 12 other women dubbed the Mercury 13, from becoming American astronauts in the heroic era of John Glenn, Scott Carpenter and Alan Shepard.

Giovanna Sardelli directs what is essentially a biopic-on-stage that follows Cobb (Morgan Hallett) from fearless pre-teen aviator through a record-breaking career in flying (with scenes ingeniously staged), and finally to the precipice of making history in the space race. The engrossing and entertaining first act interweaves Cobb’s upbringing—by a doting father and a Bible-thumping mother—with her adventures as a pilot and her grueling NASA tests. Less so is the second act, specifically a heavy-handed showdown with an overly loud congressman. Yet this is a sincerely told story and a production buoyed by star turns from Hallett and Mary Beth Fisher as the pioneering woman aviator Jackie Cochran.

They Promised Her The Moon runs through May 12 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

• • •

Twenty years on, the transgender glam-rock show Hedwig and the Angry Inch feels less urgent and certainly less outrageous than when it debuted Off Broadway in 1998. But Diversionary Theatre’s legacy production of the show by John Cameron Mitchell (text) and Stephen Trask (music and lyrics) remains one hell of a hoot, as audiences at the University Heights space will testify.

Diversionary’s Matt Morrow has the privilege of directing a powerhouse duo for Hedwig. Jeremy Wilson absolutely brings it as the title character, whose circular rise to fame is told in the one-act musical. Cashae Monya is just as dynamic in the supporting role of Hedwig’s partner, Yitzhak. This revival is also a reminder of how lyrical and revealing the show’s songs are, and at Diversionary, The Angry Inch Band (Patrick Marion, Jim Mooney, Linda Libby and David Rumley) transforms the theater into a rocking club.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs through May 5 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $15-$75; diversionary.org

Opening:

Sweat: In Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer-winning drama, citizens of a blue-collar town must deal with their own prejudices and anger after word gets out the local steel plant might close. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens April 18 at the Lyceum Stage in Horton Plaza. sdrep.org

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown/Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead: Repertory productions of the two plays based on Charles Schultz’s beloved Peanuts characters. Presented by the OB Playhouse & Theatre Co., it opens April 18 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Nine: Maury Yeston’s musical about a philandering film director is loosely based on Federico Fellini’s comic masterpiece, 8 ½. Directed by George Bailey, it opens April 19 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

The Cave Dwellers: A staged reading of William Saroyen’s play about a group of homeless people who are camping out in front of an abandoned theatre that’s scheduled to be torn down to build new housing. It happens April 23 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org