Coming home. Again.

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Fun Home

The “fun home” in Alison Bechdel’s childhood is what she and her siblings call their father’s funeral home—his side business when he wasn’t teaching English. On the surface, there’s a lot of fun going on in the family’s actual home. What neither young Alison nor her siblings know is their dad is gay and that he’s having secret relationships outside the home and his marriage. In Fun Home, the acutely thoughtful musical by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, and based on Bechdel’s award-winning graphic novel, the grown Alison (Amanda Naughton) tells the story not only of her father’s tortured double life but of her own journey to come to terms with her sexual identity and eventual coming out.

Alison is also seen as a child (on opening night played by Taylor Coleman) and a college student (Claire Adams), giving Fun Home a three-pronged, multidimensional narrative, with Naughton as the omnipresent narrator. Aside from Naughton’s steady performance and equally penetrating turns from Jim Stanek as father Bruce and Bets Malone as mother Helen, Fun Home successfully makes a personal story feel universal. Its score is up and down, and the kids’ dance scenes are little more than distracting, but there’s no missing Fun Home’s declarations on love and messages of being true to oneself.

Fun Home runs through Sept. 30 on the Lyceum Stage at Horton Plaza in downtown, $23.50-$77; sdrep.org

Alice Birch’s experimental Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again is a fiercely feminist affirmation. Staged in the Diversionary’s Black Box theater, home to InnerMission Productions, the play inundates the little space with sound and fury. As much performance art as it is theater, Revolt is technically a one-act, but is divided into six vignettes, each performed with tireless commitment by a cast of six (five women and one man). Bravest of them all is UC San Diego student Kirstiana Rosas, delivering a desperately forthright monologue that’s so uninhibited, it’s as though she were standing in front of a mirror.

The searing hour and a half explores a woman’s right to her own body choices, as well as issues such as equal treatment at work. There are also questions of reproduction and exploitation, and even rape. And while it turns a bit loud and excessive in the last 10 minutes or so, its ardency never wanes.

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again runs through Sept. 29 at Diversionary’s black-box theater in University Heights. $25; innermissionproductions.org

Opening:

The Glaspell Project: Two one-act plays by Susan Glaspell: Trifles, about two women who understand a local murder better than the male investigators, and Woman’s Honor, a comedy that takes down chivalry. It opens Sept. 28 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

Guadalupe in the Guest Room: The West Coast premiere of Tony Meneses’ play about a recently widowed gringo attempting to bond with his Mexican mother-in-law while they’re both mourning. Presented by Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, it opens in previews Sept. 28 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Young Frankenstein: The musical adaptation of the classic Mel Brooks spoof of the legendary tale of a doctor bringing a corpse to life. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens Sept. 28 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: The touring Broadway production of the musical about one of the most iconic singer/songwriters, who penned countless hits in the ’60s and ’70s. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Oct. 2 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Hir: Taylor Mac’s acclaimed comedy about an Afghanistan veteran who returns home to find his parents, as well as his transgender sibling, at war with each other. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews Oct. 3 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

Chicago: Bob Fosse’s iconic musical about a nightclub singer who murders her husband and the laawyer who turns her trial into a media circus. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through Sept. 29 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.: Alice Birch’s vignettes of political satire tells the stories of modern women in the 21st century and deals in themes of feminism and intersectionality. Preseneted by Innermission Productions, it runs through Sept. 29 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. innermissionproductions.org

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. It runs through Sept. 30 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Blithe Spirit: Noel Coward’s comedy deals with a writer having to deal with two wives when the first one returns from the after-life to haunt him. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it runs through Sept. 30 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Fun Home: The musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s game-changing graphic novel about coming to terms with her father’s hidden sexuality as well as her own. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Sept. 30 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Communicating Doors: Alan Ayckbourn’s comic thriller about three women, each of them involved in a murder, who all have the same hotel suite in common. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Oct. 7 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch.

All My Sons: Arthur Miller’s classic play about the relationships between fathers and sons, as well as the emotional tolls of war. Directed by James Darvas, it runs through Oct. 13 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Bull in a China Shop: The San Diego premier of Bryna Turner’s comical story of two important women (Mary Woolley and Jeannette Marks), who electrified the suffrage movement in the early 20th century. Direceted by Kim Strassburger, it runs through Oct. 14 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

The Heart of Rock & Roll: The world premiere musical—featuring the hits of Huey Lewis and the News—tells the story of Bobby, a blue-collar Chicagoan who reluctantly gives up his dreams of rock stardom to make it in corporate America. It runs through Oct. 21 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Hundred Days: Husband and wife team Shaun and Abigail Bengson’s new musical about a 100-day relationship and how one should make every moment count. Written with playwright Sarah Gancher, it runs through Oct. 21 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre