Danger looms in two world premieres

What You Are was developed last year as part of the Old Globe Theatre’s Powers New Voices Festival and is now getting its world premiere as a full-blown production. Entwined in sociopolitical discourse, JC Lee’s high-anxiety play revolves around Don (Jonathan Walker), an angry, late-middle-age white guy who feels disenfranchised, put upon, picked on and victimized by just about everybody That includes his young employer (Adrian Anchondo) who, loathsome as he is, is justified in firing Don. When not clinging to the vitriol of right-wing radio, Don is trying to justify himself to his very decent Black wife (Omoze Idehenre), as well as to his smart but lecturing daughter (Jasmin Savory Brown).

After much polemical exchange, the one-act What You Are, directed by Patricia McGregor, turns more inward and ominous, with Don’s self-destructive insecurity and paranoia at the fore. This fuels the Globe’s theater-in-the round with a palpable and most effective sense of dread about what may come.

What You Are runs through June 30 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

• • •

Across town at the La Jolla Playhouse, the world premiere of Ike Holter’s Put Your House in Order takes a budding, millennial-style romance and morphs it into a predatory horror story. The transformation isn’t completely seamless. Caroline (Shannon Matesky) and Rolan (Behzad Dabu) are getting to know one another at her upscale house (designed for maximum curb appeal by Arnel Sancianco) in the suburbs of Chicago. It’s a tiring exercise in riffing and flirty put-downs, but the mood changes with the arrival of a wild-eyed neighbor, Josephine (Linda Libby), whose brandishing of a gun is only the start of the manic chaos that follows.

The sounds of sirens, gunshots and the unintelligible rumblings of a growing mob heighten playwright Holter’s end-of-the-world motif in this production. Caroline and Rolan become survivalists, while Josephine completely whacks out (which has to be a total treat for Libby). Put Your House in Order is frankly more engrossing for its special effects and unseen dangers than in it is for those subject to them.

Put Your House in Order runs through June 30 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Forum, UC San Diego. $20-$70; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged): This fast-paced performance will feature three actors performing 37 Bard plays in 97 minutes. Presented by Trinity Theatre Company, it opens June 14 for six performances at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. trinityttc.org

James and the Giant Peach: The fantastical musical about a young orphan hanging out with a bunch of bugs inside a big piece of fruit. Based on the Roald Dahl book, it opens June 14 at the STAR Repertory Theatre in Escondido. starrepertorytheatre.com

As You Like It: The summertime Shakespeare Festival kicks off with the Bard’s romantic comedy about a cross-dressing woman who stumbles into a magical forest. Directed by Jessica Stone, it opens June 16 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Topdog/Underdog: A staged reading of Suzan-Lori Parks’ modern masterpiece about estranged brothers who are forced to confront their issues in order to move forward. Presented by Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens June 17 at the Carlsbad Dove Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

No Choice: A staged reading of former judge Lee Sarokin’s play about a young couple fighting for their right to have an abortion. It happens June 18 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Asimov’s Last Chapter: A staged reading of Herbert Siguenza’s fictional play centering on Isaac Asimov and the famous Sci-fi writer’s last days. Part of the Jewish Arts Festival, it happens June 19 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. sdrep.org

Now Playing:

Venus in Fur: The lines between acting and reality blur in David Ives’ erotic drama about a playwright who falls for his lead actress. Directed by James Darvas, it runs through June 15 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista.

The Old Man and the Old Moon: PigPen Theatre Co.’s fantastical musical about a man who must leave his lunar duties behind in order to find his wife. Directed by Desha Crownover, it runs through June 16 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Pride and Prejudice: In the stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic novel, the outspoken and independent Elizabeth Bennet ponders marriage with the aristocratic Mr. Darcy. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through June 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical about a vengeful barber who begins to kill customers. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it runs through June 16 at the OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

John Ferguson: A small-town family’s faith is tested in the face of being evicted from their farm. Written by St. Ervine Ferguson, it runs through June 23 at the Community Actors Theatre in Oak Park. communityactorstheatre.com

Significant Other: A gay man in New York City begins to question his capacity to be loved after his friends all begin to get married. Written by Joshua Harmon, it runs through June 23 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

A Walk in the Woods: Lee Blessing’s humorous drama about two arms negotiators—one from the U.S. and one from the Soviet Union—who meet to informally discuss relations between their respective countries. Directed by Richard Baird, it runs through June 23 the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Producers: Mel Brooks’ musical comedy a producer and an accountant who concoct a plan to stage the biggest Broadway flop ever only to have it backfire. Presented by Moonlight Stage Prodiuctions, it runs through June 29 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Move Over, Mrs. Markham: This comedic British farce centers on a series of misunderstandings and miscommunications that result in a series of couples and loves to all gather at the same London flat. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through June 30 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Put Your House in Order: Part romantic comedy, part thriller, this world-premiere play centers on a first date that quickly turns into something deadly serious. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, it runs through June 30 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

What You Are: JC Lee’s world premiere play about an alienated man trying to put his life together after an incident at work. Directed by Patricia McGregor, it runs through June 30 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Alan Menken, it runs through Aug. 4 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Mixtape: A “totally awesome” musical revue of the fashion, fads and songs of the 1980s. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Aug. 11 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org