Death becomes ‘The Hour of Great Mercy’

× Expand Photo by Simpatika The Hour of Great Mercy

In Diversionary Theatre’s world-premiere presentation of Miranda Rose Hall’s The Hour of Great Mercy, the shadow of death darkens the already limited daylight in the fictitious town of Bethlehem, Alaska. Married couple Maggie and Roger are grieving the loss of their daughter, Rachel, who is accidentally killed in a hunting accident by her female lover, who later commits suicide. Maggie (Dana Case) tries to cope by teaching gun safety classes and clutching a self-help book as if it were The Bible. Roger (Tom Stephenson), who believes his daughter was murdered by her lover, has channeled his grief into bitterness, rage and hatred. He broadcasts his feelings to the Bethlehem few from a shed he’s converted into a one-man volunteer radio station.

When Roger’s brother Ed (Andrew Oswald), a Jesuit priest who’s on Roger’s hate list for having memorialized both Rachel and her lover, turns up in Bethlehem, he has numbing news: He’s been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease and plans to shoot himself to death “by the river.” The river, of course, will loom metaphorically throughout The Hour of Great Mercy, both in words and song.

Complicating the circumstances but providing uplift is Ed’s encounter with a young nurse named Joseph (Patrick Mayuyu) in the church where they’ve both gone to pray. They quickly fall in love, and when Roger scorns Ed’s gentle plea to reconcile their family ties, Joseph becomes both Ed’s lover and caretaker. For almost total comic relief there is the unfiltered, plain-spoken Irma (Eileen Rivera), who is connected to almost everyone in some way and who milks all the humor from the play’s depictions of Catholic rituals.

Hall’s storytelling is packed with intimations about forgiveness, as well as the fragility of life and, blatantly, the complications of spiritual faith. And The Hour of Great Mercy is a showcase for a couple of exceptional performances; Oswald’s acting, especially in the second act when Ed is in the throes of his insidious disease, is subtly powerful. Inhabiting the devastated Roger, Stephenson’s tortured silences are as startling as his eruptions. Rosina Reynolds directs a production that is best when immersed in its contemplative moments and not trying to be ironic or, as with Irma, in search of easy laughs.

The Hour of Great Mercy runs through March 3 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $22.50-$50; diversionary.org

Opening:

V-Day 2019: Productions of The Vagina Monologues and The MENding Monologues in celebration of V-Day, a global day to bring attention to violence against women and girls. Presented by InnerMission Productions, it happens Feb. 16 at the Diversionary Black Box Theatre in University Heights. innermissionproductions.org

The Finish Line: The annual festival features staged readings of new plays from Leah Nanako Winkler, Herbert Siguenza and Kate Hamill. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it happens Feb. 17 and 18 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Diana: The world premiere musical tells the story of Princess Diana from her humble beginnings as a kindergarten teacher to her death in 1997. Written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, it opens Feb. 19 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

R + J: A 45-minute one-act that “remixes, recycles, and riffs on” Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet. Presented by the SDSU Theatre Department, it opens for six performances Feb. 18 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

Aladdin: The Disney musical production of the classic tale of a young boy who finds a magic lamp with a wisecracking genie. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Feb. 20 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Gabriel: Four women attempt to protect a mysterious stranger after finding him washed ashore on an island under Nazi occupation. Written by Moira Buffini, it opens Feb. 20 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

Quibbling Siblings: Two kids find themselves competing in a game show that pits family members against each other in Greg Evans world premiere musical. It runs through Feb. 16 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Marie and Rosetta: George Brant’s musical play about Rosetta Tharpe, a singer, songwriter and guitarist who influenced countless rock legends, but who never received the attention she deserved. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Feb. 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Aubergine: With help from a visiting uncle, a Korean-American chef attempts to concoct a legendary soup in hopes it will save his ailing father. Writen by Julia Cho, it runs through Feb. 17 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Herland: In this new play, a septuagenarian and her friends plan a utopic retirement inside a garage with help from a teenage intern. Written by Grace McLeod, it runs through Feb. 17 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

A Boy and A Girl: In Greg Evans’ musical, two children born on the same day form a bond despite growing up among very different circumstances. It runs through Feb. 17 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune: Terrence McNally’s two-person play about a cook and a server who end up having a one-night stand only to see it blossom into something more. Directed by Jennifer Peters, it runs through Feb. 23 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Guys and Dolls: The classic Broadway musical about a degenerate gambler who falls in love with a missionary he’s been tasked to take to Havana. Directed by Justin Allen Slagle, it runs through Feb. 24 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Dancing Lessons: A young Autistic man prepares to accept an award with help from an injured dance instructor. Written by Mark St. Germain and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Feb. 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

Crazy For You: In George and Ira Gershwin’s classic musical, a New York banker is sent to foreclose on a run-down Nevada theater only to fall for the owner’s daughter. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through March 3 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Familiar: A Zimbabwean-American family is upended when their daughter insists on having a traditional African wedding. Written by Tony-nominated playwright Danai Gurira, it runs through March 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Hour of Great Mercy: In Miranda Rose Hall’s world premiere play, a gay Jesuit priest leaves the church and travels to Alaska in hopes of reconciling with his estranged brother. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it runs through March 3 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

The Wedding Singer: The stage adaptation of the film about a ’80s wedding singer who falls in love with an engaged woman. Presented by OB Theatre Co., it runs through March 3 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Tony Houck, it runs through March 10 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Tiny Beautiful Things: The West Coast premiere of Nia Vardalos’ (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) play that follows the complicated life of an advice columnist and the many readers she advises. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, it runs through March 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org