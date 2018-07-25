Disco gods and angry newsboys

× Expand Photo by Adriana Zuniga-Williams Xanadu

The 1980 film Xanadu was flat-out bad. It even inspired the snarky Razzies Awards, an annual mock award for the year’s worst cinema. On the other hand, the 2007 Broadway musical version, a self-parodying 90 minutes of anything-goes silliness, is fun with a capital F.

With artistic director Teri Brown at the helm, OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista has opened its 2018-’19 season with a completely entertaining production of Xanadu. In spite of some noticeable sound problems on opening night—hopefully fixed by now—this good-natured staging of the show by Douglas Carter Beane, John Farrar and Jeff Lynne (of Electric Light Orchestra fame) amuses with its snide satirizing of Greek mythology, Los Angeles (at its most laid back) and even Broadway itself. Moreover, it might actually make you nostalgic for Olivia Newton-John, the star of the film whose “Magic” and “Have You Never Been Mellow” are among this stage adaptation’s tunes.

Another Olivia, Olivia Berger, stars in OnStage’s Xanadu as the comely muse brought to life who falls in love with an artistically minded slacker boy (Joshua Tyler Powers). No one in the talented cast, especially the other muses, takes the story very seriously—nor should they. Everyone’s simply in the what the hell? spirit of this shamelessly silly romp, and the house band performing in the wings never misses a beat.

Xanadu runs through Aug. 18 at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. $25; onstageplayhouse.org

The Newsies musical based on the 1992 motion picture is, sadly, anachronistic. It celebrates, with no shortage of youthful energy, an era when newspapers were not only relevant but they reigned supreme. At the same time, labor unions were both championed and cheered. In the case of this likable show by Alan Menken (music), Jack Feldman (lyrics) and Harvey Fierstein (book), the time was 1899 and the inspiration is a strike by New York City newsboys, which subsequently made its own headlines.

Moonlight Stage Productions’ take on Newsies thrives on the emotional uplift of anthemic battle cries such as “The World Will Know” and “Seize the Day,” and on whirling athletic dancing choreographed by Colleen Kollar Smith. Newsies’ love story is obligatory and its ballads rote, but the heart and conscience of the story are sincere.

Newsies runs through Aug. 4 at Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. $17-$57; moonlightstage.com

Opening:

Beauty and the Beast: The new musical production based on the original story (read: not the Disney movie) about a grumpy hairball and the woman who falls for him. Presented by the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department, performances begin July 26 at the Stagehouse Theatre in El Cajon. grossmont.edu

Barefoot in the Park: Neil Simon’s opposites attract comedy about a New York couple trying to find a way to make it work despite their conflicting personalities. Directed by Jessica Stone, performances begin July 28 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Protestor: A staged reading of Judge H. Lee Sarokin’s play about the importance of free speech centers on a Hispanic school teacher trying to balance going to law school and also protect his brother from deportation. It happens July 30 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

On Your Feet: The life and career of Gloria Estefan gets the Broadway musical treatment with songs and choreography from the creators of Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots. Presented by Broadway San Diego, performances begin July 31 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Now Playing:

Annie: A redheaded orphan sings and dances her way to a better life. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it runs through July 28 at the Kit Carson Amphitheatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Queens: A world premiere play from Pulitzer-winning writer Martyna Majok about a young woman who moves to New York in hopes of starting a new life. Directed by Carey Perloff, it runs through July 29 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Zoo Story: Edward Albee’s one-act about a lonely man who begins to talk to another man with mixed results. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Company, it runs through July 29 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. backyardrenaissance.com

Newsies: Disney’s smash Broadway musical about the Newsboys Strike of 1899. It runs through Aug. 4 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Love/Sick: John Cariani’s romantic comedy is a collection of interconnected short plays set in suburbia. Directed by Kristen Fogle, it runs through Aug. 5 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Romeo and Juliet: Arguably Shakespeare’s most famous play, it tells the tale of two teenagers who fall in love despite their families being at war. Presented by the Pickwick Players and the Poway Performing Arts Company, it runs through Aug. 5 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. pickwickplayers.net

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical comedy about a Roman slave who hatches a matchmaking plan in order to gain his freedom. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Aug. 12 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Monty Python’s Spamalot: The legendary comic troupe’s musical parody about the Knights of the Round Table. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax: The Oliver Award-winning musical tells the classic tale of a mustachioed, Walrus-looking thingy trying to save all the trees in the Truffula forest. Co-presented by the Children’s Theatre Company, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Reefer Madness The Musical: Based on the 1936 propaganda film, this musical pokes fun at the 20th century hysteria surrounding cannabis. It runs through Aug. 12 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Xanadu: In this musical, a Greek muse descends from Mt. Olympus in order to inspire a Venice Beach artist to build a roller disco. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 18 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Forever Plaid: The popular musical set in the ’50s tells the story of four boys who set out to become a singing vocal quartet. It runs through Aug. 26 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

A Man of No Importance: Stephen Flaherty’s dramatic musical about a Dublin bus conductor who obsesses over Oscar Wilde and who longs to be in the theatre. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it runs through Aug. 26 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Legally Blonde: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the hit film about a co-ed who leaves an entitled life in Malibu to chase her boyfriend to Harvard Law School. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, it runs through Sept. 9 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org