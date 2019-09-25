Divergent tales told to music

One of the underappreciated pop-rock albums of the early ’90s, Matthew Sweet’s “Girlfriend” has been rightfully winning new fans in the 10 years since Todd Almond’s play-with-music, also called “Girlfriend,” premiered at Berkeley Rep. The slow-moving, practically giddy story about two high school grads, Mike and Will, falling into love in an intolerant 1993 Nebraska is considerably enlivened by songs from Sweet’s album.

Diversionary Theatre’s San Diego premiere of “Girlfriend” directed by Stephen Brotebeck rocks to the sound of a dynamic live band populated by Melanie Medina (guitar), Christian Reeves (bass), Nobuko Kemmotsu (drums) and keyboardist/musical director Kyrsten Hafso-Koppman. As the more conflicted Mike and the immediately smitten Will, Michael Louis Cusimano and Shaun Tuazon respectively may not look like high school graduates, but each in his own way projects the insecurities of that age and also the clumsy tentativeness with desire made all the more daunting by residing in the narrow-minded American Heartland. Yet Sweet’s songs and the house band are more involving than anything in Almond’s sentimental script.

“Girlfriend” runs through October 13 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $27-$55; diversionary.org

Hershey Felder’s portrayal of the melancholy master, Fryderyk Chopin, unfolds in the San Diego Repertory’s Lyceum Space, the smaller and more intimate of its two theaters. As such, Felder’s Chopin’s stated premise that everyone in the audience is a student who’s paid 20 francs for the privilege of hearing his story and hearing him play is much more credible than if “Monsieur Chopin” were on the much larger Lyceum Stage. Felder not only performs and inhabits the persona of Chopin, but he engages theatergoers throughout an impromptu Q&A.

While the audience participation, always an awkward undertaking, slows down the one-act, two-hour show, it doesn’t detract from Felder’s supple and dramatic performances of the works of Chopin. The great composer’s short 39 years on life were sad, even tragic, but what music they left behind, and after all, that’s what’s drawing record crowds to this Rep engagement.

“Monsieur Chopin” runs through October 6 in the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Lyceum Space, downtown. $50-$109; sdrep.org

OPENING THIS WEEK

“Almost Famous:” The much-loved 2000 film written and directed by Cameron Crowe has been adapted into a stage musical with the collaboration of composer/lyricist Tom Kitt and director Jeremy Herrin. It features new songs written just for the show as well as favorites from the movie, including Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.” It’s at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park through October 27.

“Intimate Apparel:” Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage crafted this poignant tale about an African-American seamstress dreaming of a better life. It runs at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad through October 20.

“Noura:” If Noura sounds like Nora, it’s because this play by Heather Raffo is loosely based on Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” Noura is a Chaldean Christian who with her husband is confronted at Christmas time by an orphan girl they once sponsored. It runs through October 20 in the Old Globe’s intimate Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre.

“Man of La Mancha:” The enduringly popular musical that features songs including “The Impossible Dream” comes to San Diego Musical Theatre’s Horton Grand space downtown under the direction of Scott Thompson. It runs through October 27.

“Carrie the Musical:” The musical based on Stephen King’s novel and the 1976 Brian De Palma film was not a success on Broadway, but it’s found many production homes since, including at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista where it will be presented through November 3.