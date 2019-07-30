‘Dogfight’ wrestles with love and war

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Dogfight

Dogfight is one of the great underrated musicals of the 2000s. Adapted from a 1991 film into a 2012 stage musical by Peter Duchan—with a score and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (who would later collaborate on the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen)—Dogfight is a bracing, immersive show that thoughtfully poses questions about beauty, machismo and war.

Cygnet Theatre’s production of Dogfight was one of the local theatrical highlights when it was staged in 2015. Still, the emotional complexion of this musical, when well-executed, transcends production budget, and this is evidenced by the current staging by the Coronado Playhouse community theater. What Coronado’s Dogfight may lack in resources and cast experience, it makes up for with perceptive direction by Teri Brown, kinetic choreography by Patrick Mayuyu and a versatile six-member band capable of balancing the score’s dramatic highs and lows. Most of all, it beguiles and devastates thanks to the performance of Sara Ah Sing, a junior at Point Loma Nazarene University, who demonstrates bravery and intuition beyond her years with her turn as Rose Fenny.

It’s Rose, a dowdy waitress in a San Francisco diner, who is unwittingly recruited by a cocky young Marine named Eddie (Adam Sussman) to be his date on the last night before he ships out for the Vietnam War in 1963. The “dogfight” is a crass competition among the hell-raising Marines to bring the ugliest dance partner to a party, with the winner getting a $500 prize. In a single night, this cruel ritual evolves into an uneasy but genuine love story between Rose and Eddie. When the night ends, the brutality of the war imparts the true meaning of ugliness.

Ah Sing’s vocals, especially during the sentient ballads “Pretty Funny” and “Give Way,” are fervent and tender, as is her painful aloneness after she learns about the awful trick played on her. The vocal shortcomings of some of the other cast members are evident, however, and the acoustics in the Coronado Community Playhouse are inconstant, particularly when the actors are moving up and down the split-level set.

There’s no loss of urgency, however, in a production that this longtime community theater (73 seasons and counting) can be proud of.

Dogfight runs through Aug. 25 at Coronado Playhouse. $22-$28; coronadoplayhouse.com

Opening:

33 1/3 – House of Dreams: The hit musical based on the story of Stan Ross and Gold Star Recording Studios, the L.A. hit factory that produced songs from the Beach Boys, Richie Valens and Sonny & Cher. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens Aug. 1 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

A Bright New Boise: Samuel D. Hunter’s dark comedy about a man looking for a fresh start, but whose life begins to unravel once his co-workers find out about his past. It opens Aug. 2 at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

All Shook Up: Set in 1955, this hit musical features the music of Elvis Presley and centers on a small town whose residents have mixed feelings about the arrival of a guitar-playing outsider. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens Aug. 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Footloose: The Musical: A young man moves to a small town only to find out that dancing is outlawed, but that doesn’t stop him from moving those hips. Presented by Ovation Theatre, it opens Aug. 2 at the Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College in San Marcos. ovationtheatre.org

Friends! The Musical Parody: A comedic musical that lampoons the characters from the hit ’90s TV sitcom about six friends living in New York City. Presetned by Right Angle Entertaiment, it opens Aug. 6 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. friendsparodyontour.com

Now Playing:

Matilda: The musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s tale about a witty young schoolgirl who may or may not have telepathic powers. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through Aug. 3 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Alan Menken, it runs through Aug. 4 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Straight: A young man must grapple with questions of his sexuality as his girlfriend looks on. Presented by Loud Fringe Theatre Group, it runs through Aug. 4 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. loudfridgetheatre.com

The Sunshine Boys: Neil Simon’s comedy about a young theatre agent who attempts to reunite his famous uncle with his former vaudevillian acting partner after a 12-year estrangement. Directed by Steve Murdock, it runs through Aug. 4 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Another Roll of the Dice: This world premiere musical works as a pseudo sequel to Guys and Dolls and includes hits from the Frank Loesser songbook. Based on the stories of Damon Runyon, it runs through Aug. 11 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Tale of Despereaux: Based on the children’s book, this musical tells the tale of a mighty mouse who wants to become a knight. Presented by PigPen Theatre Co., it runs through Aug. 11 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Dogfight: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s musical about three Marines learning the power of compassion on the eve of their deployment to the Vietnam War. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 25 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Million Dollar Quartet: A musical about the legendary 1956 Sun Records meeting between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre, it runs through Aug. 25 at The AVO Playhouse in Vista. lambsplayers.org

Rock of Ages: A musical about a young rocker who falls for a smalltown transplant amongst the decadence of the Sunset Strip hair metal scene of the ’80s. Presented by Cygnet Theatre Company and featuring the music of bands such as Bon Jovi, Styx, and Whitesnake, it runs through Aug. 25 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Mixtape: A “totally awesome” musical revue of the fashion, fads and songs of the 1980s. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Underpants: In Steve Martin’s comedy, the wife of a bureaucrat accidentally flashes the king to hilarious and unexpected results. Directed by Walter Bobbie, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org