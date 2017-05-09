Don’t stop ‘The Music Man’

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Charlene (Koepf) Wilkinson and David S. Humphrey in The Music Man

Food for thought: If Meredith Willson had titled his 1957 musical after the home state he grew up in and loved, The Music Man would be called Iowa. Doesn’t have the same ring to it, does it? But this dependable old show still rings true, by any name. Its wholesome townsfolk, likable music (including a barbershop quartet’s harmonizing) and the dynamic con-man protagonist that is Prof. Harold Hill continue to charm.

Welk Resorts Theatre’s production of The Music Man features the tireless (and in the role of the professor, the actor has to be) David S. Humphrey, who on opening night only dabbed at his brow once. His co-star is Charlene (Koepf) Wilkinson as Marian the librarian. Her richly luxurious vocals mask the sugariness of some of Willson’s ballads, though “’Til There Was You,” which even The Beatles recorded, is as engaging as ever. The Welk has switched from a live orchestra to recorded music, and at times it’s too loud. But this is a full-throated, microphoned cast and The Music Man’s clever lyrics are never washed over. A little more food for thought, in closing: A year after it opened, The Music Man won the Tony Award for Best Musical, beating out, among others, West Side Story. How in the world did that happen? Must be the lure of and attraction to pure Americana, with which The Music Man overflows.

The Music Man runs through July 30 at Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. $51-$72; welkresorts.com

• • •

In William Inge’s Picnic, we never see anyone picnicking. But we do see a lot of sexual tension, which is really the crux of this 1953 work that became a famous film starring William Holden and Kim Novak. Oceanside Theatre Company’s production doesn’t downplay the sexual heat, in spite of its family-friendly audience. As Hal, the object of almost every female’s desire in Picnic, Adam Daniel struts about shirtless throughout most of the first act, overdoing the bad-boy thing a little. But Carolyn Lupin and Kaitlyn O’Leary give credible performances as the two sisters fascinated by him (Lupin’s Madge is much more than fascinated), and Tracy Williams gets fittingly emotional as Flo, the girls’ tsk-tsking mother. After a sluggish first act, this Picnic cooks up some hormonal drama in its shorter, tighter Act Two.

Picnic runs through May 21 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. $15-$25; oceansidetheatre.org

Opening:

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years: This play presents the real-life memories of the civil rights era as recalled by the two iconic sisters. It opens in previews May 12 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

They’re Playing Our Song: Based on a real-life relationship, this musical comedy tells the story of a composer who falls for a female lyricist. It opens May 12 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

The Old Man and the Old Moon: The West Coast premiere of the musical that centers on the mythological tale of an old man who plunges the world into darkness after his wife leaves home. Presented by PigPen Theatre Company, it opens May 13 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org