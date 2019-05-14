‘Yoga Play’ is high-level farce

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Yoga Play

The athleisure clothing biz gets a skewering in Moxie Theatre’s production of Yoga Play, which also purports to analyze cultural appropriation and gender dynamics. However, playwright Dipika Guha’s work, which premiered two years ago at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, is a high-level farce that relies primarily on stage antics and sight gags.

That’s not a problem. Quite the opposite, actually. After a gabby first act, Yoga Play hits its comedic heights in the second act, notably in a scene in which a dippy yoga teacher (Tamara Rodriguez) is schooling the clothing company exec (Sri Chilukuri) who also happens to be posing in a ludicrously fake beard as a renowned yogi. This requires some explanation: When a public relations scandal hits, the new CEO of Jojoman (an obvious take on the athleisure outfit Lululemon) decides that the damage can best be minimized by having an authentic yogi speak for the company and its sincerest (wink, wink) intentions. When the yogi who is recruited (Matthew Salazar-Thompson, intoning like Peter Sellers in The Party) turns out to be a fraud with his roots in Santa Monica, CEO Joan (Jo Anne Glover) drafts colleague Raj for the job. It’s a contrived premise, but the Moxie cast, directed by Callie Prendiville, brings its “A” game to the stage.

Chilukuri proves to be more than up to the task of transforming himself from one of Joan’s two trusted execs (the other being Fred, played by Albert Park) into the awkward faux-yogi he’s coerced into portraying. Naturally, Raj deems all of this to be offensive to his cultural heritage, but Chilukuri’s comic exasperation never wanes. Fittingly, however, Raj facilitates the story’s consciousness-raising denouement.

Glover’s Joan is funniest when she’s fainting or on the verge of doing so, as is Park’s Fred when he’s recounting dreams, particularly one about a talking bird using foul (or is it fowl?) language. As for Salazar-Thompson and Rodriguez, who are playing the broadest characters, each just goes for it.

Silly as it can be at times, Yoga Play successfully sends up the corporatization of mindfulness and the commercializing of dressing right—and at the right price—to achieve it.

Yoga Play runs through June 2 at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $18-$44; moxietheatre.com

Opening:

She Kills Monsters: The “Young Adventures Edition” of Qui Nguyen’s comedy about a young woman who picks up fantasy role-playing games after the death of her sister. Presented by the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep, it opens for four performances May 16 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastreptheatreschool.org

The Old Man and the Old Moon: PigPen Theatre Co.’s fantastical musical about a man who must leave his lunar duties behind in order to find his wife. Directed by Desha Crownover, it opens May 17 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Venus in Fur: The lines between acting and reality blur in David Ives’ erotic drama about a playwright who falls for his lead actress. Directed by James Darvas, it opens May 17 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista.

Pride and Prejudice: In the stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic novel, the outspoken and independent Elizabeth Bennet ponders marriage with the aristocratic Mr. Darcy. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens May 18 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

Failure: A Love Story: Philip Dawkins’s surreal comedy is set in Roaring ’20s Chicago and centers on a group of doomed sisters and the man who falls in love with them all. Directed by Brian Rickel, it runs through May 18 at the Grossmont College Theatre in El Cajon. grossmont.edu

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Broadway musical production of the classic tale of a young boy’s visit to Willy Wonka’s magical candy factory. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through May 19 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

1776: The story of the United States’ tumultuous beginnings with an all-woman cast. Presented by JCompany Youth Theatre, it runs through May 19 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Chaps!: In WWII-era London, a crew of BBC workers must fill in for a group of cowboy singers when they don’t show up. Written by Jahnna Beecham & Malcolm Hillgartner, it runs through May 19 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Nine: Maury Yeston’s musical about a philandering film director is loosely based on Federico Fellini’s comic masterpiece, 8 ½. Directed by George Bailey, it runs through May 19 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Animales Nocturnos / Nocturnal: Juan Mayorga’s allegorical tale about two men who become friends, but things become complicated when one reveals he’s an undocumented immigrant. Presented in repertory nights in both English and Spanish, it runs through May 26 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Man of La Mancha: Mitch Leigh’s revered musical based on Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote and about an old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals in the face of death. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through May 26 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

Sister Act: The musical based on the film about a singer who witnesses a crime and has to hide out in a convent. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through May 26 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Exit Laughing: Paul Elliot’s comedy about three Southern women who steal their beloved friend’s ashes from a funeral home so they can have one more night out together. Directed by Gil Savage, it runs through June 2 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

The Gods of Comedy: Ken Ludwig’s comedy about two Ivy League professors who summon ancient Greek deities only to see them enjoy college life a little too much. Directed by Amanda Dehnert, it runs through June 2 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Menopause The Musical: Four women with seemingly nothing in common bond over the travails of their changing bodies all set to the classic songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. It runs through June 2 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre