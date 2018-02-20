Ennui in four acts

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Jay O. Sanders and Yvonne Woods in Uncle Vanya

Misery loves company on the grounds of the Serebryakov country estate where ashen spinster Sonya Alexandrovna (Yvonne Woods) and her deeply disillusioned (with existence and with himself) Uncle Vanya (Jay O. Sanders) head a dour, mostly joyless household that operates on duty, humdrum decorum and little else. Visits by the local doctor Astrov (Jesse Pennington) only add to the sense of ennui and the increase in vodka consumption. It’s when Sonya’s father, Alexander Serebryakov (Jon DeVries) arrives with his comely young wife Elena (Celeste Arias) that the tenor of the environs shifts dramatically.

That’s Uncle Vanya, Anton Chekhov’s quietly simmering (until the end of Act III of IV) dissection of life’s longings, impossible dreams and harsh realities. This dissection is manifested in the fate of the unfortunate folks who occupy the estate together for four months. The Globe’s staging is a world premiere translation by Richard Pevear, Larissa Volokhonsky and Richard Nelson, who also serves as the director. It’s also a production that plays both to the intimacy of the performance space and to the confidences and mostly muted confrontations between Chekhov’s characters. In a technique called microphone matrixing, the actors, rather than being mic’d individually, perform beneath low-hanging microphones. Audience members are given special headphones that will amplify the sounds from the stage, though they really aren’t necessary, as the Sheryl and Harry White Theatre acoustics are more than sufficient.

Sanders’ title-role portrayal is a stalwart one and his Act III detonation is startling and potent. The quiet strength of Sonya, too, is deftly conveyed by Woods, who elicits compassion just as she gives it. Pennington, speaking in one soft register throughout, manages to make Astrov both likable and unlikable.

Uncle Vanya is ponderous and its principals’ self-pity and finger pointing begin to tire over four tense but slowly unfolding acts. It will, however, reward the patience of those who stick with it, because its yearnings and its heartbreaks mirror life itself.

Uncle Vanya runs through March 11 in the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

