Everyone's in the spirit in ‘Smoke on the Mountain’

Photo courtesy of Lamb's Players Theatre

Connie Ray’s Smoke on the Mountain is one of the most widely produced shows out there, especially in rural American towns. And why not? It’s set in rural America in 1938 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in a North Carolina burg whose principal economic engine is the local pickle factory. This revival-meetin’ musical is also a favorite of Lamb’s Players Theatre, which has staged Smoke on previous occasions, with the latest production being the first staging at its current Coronado venue.

This is the sort of theater-going experience where audience members are encouraged to clap along and stamp their feet. There’s a loosely crafted plot about the Sanders family singers/players revving up the congregation at a church service presided over by the Rev. Mervin Oglethorpe (Brian Mackey). The Sanders arrive late after a bus mishap, but still in good humor and perpetually imbued with the spirit of the Good Book. The thin story’s one discernible conflict is the reverend’s mid-show disapproval of any dancing in his church, but this is resolved quickly, perhaps too quickly.

The narrative could really be tossed out altogether, confining Smoke on the Mountain to its musical performances. Many of the songs are the kind that Andy Griffith favored back in Mayberry when the tone of his TV show turned spiritual, or of the knee-slapping variety typical of Baptist churches.

The Sanders family, portrayed here by Rik Ogden, Beau Brians, Deborah Gilmour-Smyth, Annie Buckley and Katie Sapper, is all rather vanilla except for Steve Gouveia as Stanley Sanders, who brings a welcome brooding intensity to the party. Gouveia, who delivered a creepy tour de force earlier this year in Cygnet Theatre’s bodacious Shockheaded Peter, is Smoke on the Mountain’s one textured character. When he sings solo, he brings to mind the jagged edges of the great Steve Earle. His second-act monologue about a prisoner and a child is beautifully honest. And, in this show’s one departure from utter cleanliness, he gets to stomp off the stage muttering “Shit.” Not the wisest thing to do at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Smoke on the Mountain runs through Nov. 19 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. A post-holidays encore run of the show will begin Jan. 11 and continue until Jan. 28. $32-$64; lambsplayers.org

Opening:

Living on Love: In this musical comedy, a diva attempts to make her maestro husband jealous when she discovers he’s fallen for his ghostwriter. Written by Joe DiPietro, it opens Nov. 9 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

The Moors: The West Coast premiere of Jen Silverman’s dark comedy about two spinster sisters who share a 19th century mansion with their brother and other assorted characters. It opens in previews Nov. 9 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Falling: A family with an autistic son struggles to adjust their everyday lives when a relative comes to visit. Presented by InnerMission Productions, it opens in previews Nov. 10 at the Diversionary Black Box in University Heights. innermissionproductions.org

Fly by Night: A “metaphysical musical” about young love set in New York City during the 1965 blackout. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it opens Nov. 10 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Making God Laugh: Sean Grennan’s dramedy follows one family’s holiday gatherings over the course of 30 years. Directed by Brent Stringfield, it opens Nov. 10 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

The Season of Love: James Caputo’s play with four separate stories about two people connecting on the importance of love. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens Nov. 10 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Sister Robert Anne’s Cabaret Class: A spinoff from the musical Nunsense, this musical features the nun star of that production performing and teaching a variety of cabaret classics. Directed by Kate Hewitt, it opens Nov. 10 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Romeo and Juliet: Arguably Shakespeare’s most famous play tells the tale of two teenagers who fall in love despite their families being at war. Presented by The Old Globe and the USD Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, it opens Nov. 11 at The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

What of the Night?: Playwright Maria Irene Fornes’ Pulitzer finalist takes place over 60 years and tells the tale of four families, each dealing with different kinds of poverty. Directed by Katie Pearl, it opens in previews Nov. 11 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre at UC San Diego. theatre.ucsd.edu

The Diary of Anne Frank: The stage adaptation of the inspirational true story of a young girl hiding from Nazis in WWII Amsterdam. It opens Nov. 12 at the Moxie Theater in El Cajon. moxietheatre.com