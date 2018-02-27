Fates connect in Steven Dietz’s ‘This Random World’

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley Kevin Hafso-Koppman and Diana Irvine in This Random World

The world of Steven Dietz’s prefab play isn’t so much random as it is highly coincidental. Of course This Random World makes for a much bolder title than This Highly Coincidental World. But by any name, Dietz’s world is one in which connectivity pervades, and social media has nothing to do with it. Fatalistic Beth Ward (Lisel Gorell-Getz) gets a kick out of Googling obits of others with her same name, and she urges her sad-sack brother Tim (Kevin Hafso-Koppman) to do so as well. They do so while also fearing that their mother Scottie (Anne Gee Byrd) is at death’s door. Before leaving on a trip to Nepal to purposely get “off the grid,” Beth not so casually inquires about Tim’s long-past girlfriend, Claire (Diana Irvine).

Well, what do you know? Tim proceeds to post a faux obit of himself and it’s seen by Claire, who has just been dumped by Gary (Patrick Zeller), who happens to meet Beth while climbing a mountain in Nepal. Mother Scottie, meanwhile, has instructed the sister (Ava Hill) of her caregiver (Yolanda Franklin) to travel to Japan on a Benedictine quest where ultimately she meets, of course, Beth, whose Nepal trip was interrupted.

These serpentine machinations aside, North Coast Repertory Theatre’s production of This Random World is a satisfying one, and in spite of the play’s love of weighty platitudes, it’s often quite funny. Irvine, for example, makes Claire’s case of neurotic low self-esteem an art form, as does Hafso-Koppman with Tim’s hapless confusion. This raises the question of what the two characters were like when they actually were a couple. A shrink’s dream?

Director David Ellenstein keeps all the plates spinning in this one-act show, which consists of short scenes that pair up its characters in various venues and in various serendipitous—or not so serendipitous—situations. In spite of the fact that the random encounters in the script are mostly foreseeable, Dietz has crafted a world of characters whose personal dimensions transcend their mere place in his game of chance. Each longs for something that he or she doesn’t possess and, with the exception of Scottie, confidently dispense the play’s aphorisms about life and death with a restless heart.

This Random World runs through March 18 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $42-$53; northcoastrep.org

Opening

Smoke on the Mountain: An encore production of Connie Ray’s gospel-fueled bluegrass musical about a family of singers who hit the road in post-Depression America. Presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre, it opens March 1 at the AVO Playhouse in Vista. lambsplayers.org

Women in Jeopardy!: Wendy MacLeod’s comedy about two divorcees playing detective when their friend begins to date a suspicious dentist. It opens March 1 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The musical production based on the Disney movie about a grumpy hairball and the belle who loves him. Presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture, it opens March 2 at the Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Macbeth: A young prince murders and schemes his way to the throne of Scotland in Shakespeare’s bloody classic. Presented by the San Diego Shakespeare Society, it opens in previews March 2 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. sandiegoshakespearesociety.org

‘Night Mother: Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer-winning play about a middle-aged woman who has to confront some longstanding personal issues after moving back in with her mom. Directed by James Darvas, it opens March 2 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

San Diego, I Love You #swiperight: A public performance where viewers will see an online dating story told from the perspective of two different people and at different real-world locations. Audiences will be given a map to where the performances take place. Presented by Circle Circle dot dot, it begins March 3. circle2dot2.com

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.: Alice Birch’s feminist play that examines the language, actions and biases of patriarchal society. Directed by Sean Graney, it opens in previews March 6 at the Mandell Weiss Forum at UC San Diego in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

A Little Night Music: In Stephen Sondheim’s musical, a freewheeling woman gets caught up when both of her lovers show up with their wives to a weekend in the country. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews March 7 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing

The Cake: A baker is forced to reexamine her long-held beliefs on marriage when she is asked to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple. Written by Bekah Brunstetter, it runs through March 4 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Importance of Being Earnest: Oscar Wilde’s famous comedy about two rascally bachelors who take on double identities to climb the social ladder. Directed by Maria Aitken, it runs through March 4 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Outside Mullingar: Two introverts about to hit middle age connect in rural Ireland in John Patrick Shanley’s romantic comedy. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through March 11 at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

I Ought to Be in Pictures: Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a Hollywood screenwriter whose long-lost teenage daughter shows up on his doorstep with dreams of stardom. Directed by David Guthrie, it runs through March 11 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido.

Uncle Vanya: A world premiere translation of Anton Chekhov’s classic play about an uncle and a niece who get caught up in family drama when a distant relative decides to sell their estate. It runs through March 11 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Camping with Henry & Tom: In Mark St. Germain’s comedy, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison bring President Harding along on their annual camping trip, with disastrous results. It runs through March 25 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org