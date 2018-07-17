Funny Romans and serious transients

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Usually the scene-stealer in a supporting comedic role, the prodigious Omri Schein deservedly gets the lead role in the farcical A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the storied 1962 Broadway musical (and later a film) that closes North Coast Repertory Theatre’s 36th season. Schein plays Pseudolus, the Roman slave who is the instigator of every ruse, machination and hapless deceit in this no-holds-barred comedy. He remains hilarious even when the deadpanning and slapsticking gets redundant (which, eventually, they do).

The cast of 13 is the largest ever for a show at North Coast Rep in artistic director David Ellenstein’s 16-year tenure. Besides Schein, the Forum cast includes many familiar comic pros in San Diego theater including Andrew Ableson, David McBean and Melinda Gilb. After 56 years, Forum is rife with obvious antics, characters and situations, and Stephen Sondheim’s score is relatively serviceable beyond the classic “Comedy Tonight.” What we’re left with, bottom line, is vaudeville in togas. Nothing wrong with that if that’s what floats your Roman barge, and Schein’s worth the price of a ticket.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum runs through Aug. 12 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $45-$56; ncrep.org

• • •

Edward Albee’s first work was the one-act The Zoo Story, and it certainly foreshadowed the tense, often-uneasy dramatic canon that was to flow from this great American playwright. In 55 anxious minutes that unfold in real time, a “permanent transient” (as he calls himself) named Jerry makes contact with and proceeds to unload every tortured emotion and neurosis upon Peter, a mild-mannered publishing-company exec with a wife, two daughters and two parakeets. Directed by Rosina Reynolds for Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, the action is a slow boil of human drama.

Francis Gercke’s Jerry is manic and calculatingly menacing for most of the one act, while Phil Johnson’s Peter endures in quiet anguish on the Central Park bench where Jerry has interrupted his routine of quiet reading. When Peter can stand no more and boils over, Johnson and Gercke become two desperate men at odds where anything can happen. It does.

The Zoo Story runs through July 29 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $18-$35; backyardrenaissance.com

Opening:

Juneteenth: A world premiere reading of Clarence R. Cuthbertson’s two-character play that centers on American slaves finding out they were emancipated. It happens July 19 at the Malcolm X Library in Valencia Park. facebook.com/AfricanAmericanWritersArtistsIncSanDiego

Legally Blonde: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the hit film about a co-ed who leaves an entitled life in Malibu to chase her boyfriend to Harvard Law School. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, it opens in previews July 20 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

A Man of No Importance: Stephen Flaherty’s dramatic musical about a Dublin bus conductor who obsesses over Oscar Wilde and who longs to be in the theatre. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it opens July 20 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Annie: A redheaded orphan sings and dances her way to a better life. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it opens July 25 at the Kit Carson Amphitheatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Now Playing:

Once: A guitarist and pianist form a musical connection on the streets of Dublin in this Tony-winning musical based on the hit indie film. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through July 22 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Out on a Limb—New Plays from America’s Finest City: As if the title didn’t give it away, a collection of world-premiere productions from local playwrights. It runs through July 22 at the Scripps Ranch Theatre. scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Tempest: In Shakespeare’s dark comedy, a king and his crew shipwreck on what they think to be a deserted island, but is actually populated by a magical cast of characters lead by a former duchess. Kicking off the 2018 Shakespeare Festival, it runs through July 22 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at the Old Globe in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Queens: A world premiere play from Pulitzer-winning writer Martyna Majok about a young woman who moves to New York in hopes of starting a new life. Directed by Carey Perloff, it runs through July 29 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Zoo Story: Edward Albee’s one-act about a lonely man who begins to talk to another man with mixed results. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Company, it runs through July 29 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. backyardrenaissance.com

Newsies: Disney’s smash Broadway musical about the Newsboys Strike of 1899. It runs through Aug. 4 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Love/Sick: John Cariani’s romantic comedy is a collection of interconnected short plays set in suburbia. Directed by Kristen Fogle, it runs through Aug. 5 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Romeo and Juliet: Arguably Shakespeare’s most famous play, it tells the tale of two teenagers who fall in love despite their families being at war. Presented by the Pickwick Players and the Poway Performing Arts Company, it runs through Aug. 5 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. pickwickplayers.net

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical comedy about a Roman slave who hatches a matchmaking plan in order to gain his freedom. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Aug. 12 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Monty Python’s Spamalot: The legendary comic troupe’s musical parody about the Knights of the Round Table. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax: The Oliver Award-winning musical tells the classic tale of a mustachioed, Walrus-looking thingy trying to save all the trees in the Truffula forest. Co-presented by the Children’s Theatre Company, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Reefer Madness The Musical: Based on the 1936 propaganda film, this musical pokes fun at the 20th century hysteria surrounding cannabis. It runs through Aug. 12 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

Xanadu: In this musical, a Greek muse descends from Mt. Olympus in order to inspire a Venice Beach artist to build a roller disco. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 18 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Forever Plaid: The popular musical set in the ’50s tells the story of four boys who set out to become a singing vocal quartet. It runs through Aug. 26 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre