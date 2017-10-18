Georgia on his mind

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Spencer Bang (left) and David McBean in The Legend of Georgia McBride

Aside from some of the more obvious telltale signs, one surefire way audiences can tell they’re at a drag show is they’ll likely hear Whoo! or Whoo-hoo! at ear-splitting volume repeatedly during the performance.

So goes it with Cygnet Theatre’s production of The Legend of Georgia McBride, at least after the foundation is laid for all the whoo-ing and whoo-hooing. In Matthew Lopez’s divergent but predictable script, a young Elvis impersonator named Casey (Spencer Bang) is dragged into the job of drag show queen in order to pay the bills accrued by himself and wife Jo (Alexandra Slade). Of course, it turns out he’s good at it and he likes it, too, but that’s it. The discovery of his new calling by wife Jo, from whom the secret has been kept, constitutes the crisis moment, and yet there’s never any doubt how it will all play out.

While Bang is affable and agile as both Casey and his drag queen persona Georgia McBride, the production is owned by David McBean in the funnier, flashier role of veteran performer Tracy Mills, who is blessed with all the best lines. And props must go to costume designer Jennifer Brawn Gittings, whose outrageous ensembles keep topping themselves as The Legend of Georgia McBride sweeps toward its flamboyant finale.

The atmosphere in the little ion Theatre is choked with testosterone and angst in its presentation of Eric Bogosian’s one-man show Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll. Part of ion’s “Double Dare” rotating repertory (with E.M. Lewis’ The Gun Show being the other part of the rotation), SDR&R stars ion’s executive artistic director, Claudio Raygoza, who immerses himself in 10 characters living and ranting during the post-Reagan/Bush I era. His is a manic, chameleonic performance of admirable stamina, though much of the subject matter comes off as dated, even anachronistic by the standards of today’s faster paced, social-media-driven society.

Tellingly, most of the laughter in the audience came from the male contingent, as Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll preoccupies itself to a considerable extent with the frustrations and anxieties of those men who are perpetually trapped between neurosis and machismo.

Opening:

Hand to God: A possessed sock puppet takes possession of young boy’s arm and starts to air out everyone’s dirty secrets in Robert Askins’ acclaimed musical. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens Oct. 19 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Without Walls Festival: The biennial festival devoted to site-specific theatre and performances. Presented by La Jolla Playhouse, it happens Oct. 19 through Oct. 22 at various locations throughout San Diego. lajollaplayhouse.org

Evil Dead—The Musical: A spirited musical based on Sam Raimi’s cult film about demonic zombies and one badass dude with a chainsaw. Presented as part of Terror at the Tenth series, it opens Oct. 20 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. tenthavenuearts.com

Princess Diana: The local premiere of the Karen Sokolof Javitch-penned musical about the life and death of the British princess. Directed by Geoffrey A. Cox, it opens Oct. 20 at the Patio Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Now Playing:

Benny & Joon: A world premiere musical based on the ‘90s rom-com about two eccentrics falling in love despite the disapproval of a caretaker sibling. Directed by Jack Cummings III, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1, 2 & 3: Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer finalist play that uses music, poetry and modern slang to tell the story of a slave trying to earn his freedom by fighting for the Confederacy in the Civil War. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown. intrepidtheatre.org

Ironbound: A Polish immigrant and factory worker struggles to find love and acceptance in Martyna Mayok’s poignant comedy. Directed by Jennifer Eve Thorn, it runs through Oct. 22 at the MOXIE Theatre in El Cajon. moxietheatre.com

The Kiss of the Spider Woman: John Kander and Fred Ebb’s acclaimed musical centers on two inmates who share stories and fantasies in a Latin American prison in order to get through the hardships of incarceration. Directed by Ray Limon, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com

The Gun Show and Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll: Claudio Raygoza performs solo in two plays in repertory that deal in issues of gun control, addiction and mental illness. Presented by ion Theatre, it runs through Oct. 27 at BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey: This one-man play written and performed by stage veteran Leonard Pelkey tells the story of a New Jersey detective who must find a missing teenage boy. It runs through Opening Oct. 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Tin Woman: Sean Grennan’s new play about a woman who tracks down the family of the late organ donor whose heart she received. Directed by Rob Conway, it runs through Nov. 5 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

The Legend of Georgia McBride: When an Elvis impersonator loses his job, he considers performing in drag in order to make a living in Matthew Lopez’s comedy. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Nov. 12 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Of Mice and Men: Two friends, one of whom is mentally challenged, try to make it in Depression-era America in John Steinbeck’s classic story. Directed by Richard Baird, it runs through Nov. 12 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Smoke on the Mountain: A family of singers hits the road in post-Depression America in Connie Ray’s gospel-fueled bluegrass musical. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Nov. 19 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org