Gay icon and hatemonger

The life of Anita Bryant was both destructive and self-destructive. It is one of the two narratives that entwine in Diversionary Theatre’s promising world-premiere musical, The Loneliest Girl in the World. The other is that of a young gay man named Tommy: bullied, closeted and, at the outset of the story, a loving fan of Bryant, a beauty pageant runner-up from Oklahoma turned wholesome singer. Bryant’s eventual transformation into a righteous hatemonger leads Tommy through difficult, yet affirming life changes of his own.

The impetus for Bryant’s devolution could benefit from some contextual heft, but most everything else works in this alternately witty and impassioned show written by Gordon Leary (book and lyrics) and Julia Meinwald (music), and directed by Diversionary’s Matt Morrow. The melodic score is moving without becoming rhapsodic, and its clever turns spoof the pop and political landscapes of the ’50s and ’70s especially. As Bryant, the gifted Allison Spratt Pearce humanizes her without creating sympathy for a figure justifiably demonized by the gay community. Sam Heldt, meanwhile, is deeply vulnerable as Tony and, in multiple roles, Steve Gouveia, Shaun Tuazon, Lauren King Thompson and Marci Anne Wuebben effect the illusion of a much bigger show on a much larger stage.

The Loneliest Girl in the World runs through July 1 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $15-$55; diversionary.org

• • •

Florian Zeller’s quietly intense drama The Father, playing at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, takes the audience into the “reality” of the mind of a person with deteriorating and heartbreaking dementia. Eighty-year-old Andre’s (James Sutorius) perceptions and recognitions change from scene to scene, and sometimes even faster in this unsettling but relevant play. Helpless and frustrated is his daughter Anne (Robyn Cohen), who aches to do “the right thing” for her father and for herself.

Sutorius’ performance is courageous and unshowy in this numbing one-act production directed by NCR’s David Ellenstein. The supporting cast includes Richard Baird, Shana Wride, Jacque Wilke, Matthew Salazar-Thompson and Cohen, who experiences every grown child’s most painful nightmare.

The Father runs through June 24 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $42-$53; ncrep.org

Opening:

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it opens June 13 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Romeo, Romeo & Juliet: In this world premiere comedy, a group of actors find themselves especially moved by Shakespeare’s words when an extra Romeo is added to the cast. Presented by Roustabouts Theatre Co., it opens in previews June 14 at the MOXIE Theatre in El Cajon.

Spark New Play Festival: Three nights of readings of four new contemporary plays dealing in LGBTQ themes, many of them never before seen in San Diego. It happens June 14-16 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera about the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it opens June 15 at the Kit Carson Amphitheater in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Arsenic and Old Lace: Joseph Kesselring’s morbid comedy about a young man whose life is upended when his brother returns home. Presented by Trinity Theatre Company, it opens June 15 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in the East Village. trinityttc.org

The Mudanza, An Unapologetic Bilingual Play: A staged reading of Salomon Maya’s new play about a modern couple who move to a new town only to realize they feel a little out of place. Presented by Teatro Punto y Coma, it happens June 16 at the San Diego Rep Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

The Tempest: In Shakespeare’s dark comedy, a king and his crew shipwreck on what they think is a deserted island, but it’s actually populated by a magical cast of characters led by a former duchess. Kicking off the 2018 Shakespeare Festival, it opens June 17 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at the Old Globe in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Fences: A staged reading of the Pulitzer-winning drama about a former Negro League baseball player whose bitterness about his life begins to affect his relationship with his wife and son. Presented by the Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens June 18 at the Schulman Auditorium at the Carlsbad City Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

Heridas Graves: A full Spanish language reading of a translation of Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries, about two childhood friends whose lives keep intersecting in bizarre ways. Presented by Amigos del Rep, it happens June 18 at the San Diego Rep Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

In Every Generation: A staged reading of Ali Viterbi’s play about a Jewish family trying to enjoy Passover dinner in the shadow of the father suffering from ALS. Part of the Lipinsky Family Jewish Arts Festival, it happens June 18 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

School of Rock: The Broadway production of the hit musical about an unemployed musician who becomes a substitute teacher and teaches a bunch of kids how to rock. Featuring music from Andrew Lloyd Webber, it runs through June 17 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

A Thousand Splendid Suns: The So-Cal premiere of Ursula Rani Sarma stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel about three generations of Afghan women. Directed by Carey Perloff, it runs through June 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Father: The West Coast premiere of Florian Zeller’s moving play about a father who may or may not be in the early stages of dementia. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through June 24 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

For Better: Billed as a “romantic comedy for the digital age,” Eric Coble’s play centers on an engaged couple who are planning their lives and spending most of their time together online. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through June 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Loneliest Girl in the World: The world premiere musical charts the gay rights movement through the eyes of a young gay man who idolizes singer Anita Bryant until she turns fervently anti-gay. Written by Gordon Leary and Julia Meinwald, it runs through June 24 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

Native Gardens: The West Coast premiere of Karen Zacarías’ comedy about a Latinx couple who move into nice a D.C. neighborhood only to find their next-door neighbors aren’t as welcoming as they’d like. Directed by Edward Torres, it runs through June 24 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park.

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by New Village Arts, it runs through July 1 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The Squirrels: The world premiere of Robert Askins’ new comedy about two warring factions of squirrels. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it runs through July 8 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Once: A guitarist and pianist form a musical connection on the streets of Dublin in this Tony-winning musical based on the hit indie film. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through July 22 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org