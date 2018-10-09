‘Guest Room’ haunts and ‘Hundred Days’ invigorates

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Guadalupe in the Guest Room

New Village Arts Theatre’s staging of Tony Meneses’ Guadalupe in the Guest Room can sometimes come across as very sentimental, but is a warm and engaging 90 minutes that confronts profound family loss with dignity and restraint. Part of New Village’s bilingual and bicultural Teatro Pueblo Nuevo initiative, the one-act play tells the story of a mother (Gabriela Nelson) and son-in-law (Tom Steward) grieving under the same roof (his) the loss of Claudia, who was Guadalupe’s daughter and Steve’s wife. The language barrier and incompatibility between the husband and the mother-in-law are bridged by a shared fascination with Mexican telenovelas, the emoting episodes of which are amusingly acted out by the other two members of the cast: Daniel Novoa, who otherwise portrays a kind gardener who falls for Guadalupe, and Charlene Coleman, playing a teaching colleague of Claudia’s.

NVA Associate Artistic Director Nadia Guevara makes her directorial debut with this little play, and she has brought out a tender, understated performance by Nelson as Guadalupe. The lighting blackouts that separate the production’s mini-scenes are distracting, but the action is beautifully paced. Meneses’ script about grief comes with its share of tropes, but the familiarity does not lessen the appeal of his sympathetic characters.

Guadalupe in the Guest Room runs through Oct. 28 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $28-$39; newvillagearts.org

• • •

What if the person you loved had only 100 days to live? How would you spend them together? These are the questions addressed via music and conversation by husband and wife Abigail and Shaun Bengson in Hundred Days at La Jolla Playhouse. An enterprising work written by the Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, Hundred Days flees the bounds of conventional theater or concert. In just 75 minutes it incorporates music (rooted in multiple idioms), narrative and movement in frequently daring fashion.

Still, it can be self-indulgent to the point of discomfort, as during Abigail’s aching, wailing “Three-Legged Dog” number. And when addressing the literally eternal question of what does death mean, Hundred Days traffics in awfully worn territory. Still, there’s no discounting the superior musicianship, which sounds crisp and urgent in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Forum.

Hundred Days runs through Oct. 21 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Forum. $25-$55; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

Actually: Anna Zeigler’s two-person drama about two college students who go home together, but aren’t sure if any consensual lines have been crossed. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens in previews Oct. 11 at the Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Butterflies are Free: In Leonard Gershe’s dramedy, a young blind man moves to Manhattan to pursue a career as a songwriter and escape his controlling mother. Directed by George Bailey, it opens Oct. 12 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Fade: The San Diego premiere of Tanya Saracho’s play about a Mexican TV writer who moves to L.A. and strikes up an unlikely friendship with the office janitor. Directed by Maria Patrice Amon, it opens in previews Oct. 14 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Holmes & Watson: Jeffrey Hatcher’s original mystery where three men are claiming to be the famous Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson is called in to solve the mystery. Directed by David Ellenstein, it opens in previews Oct. 17 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: The touring Broadway production of the musical about one of the most iconic singer/songwriters, who penned countless hits in the ’60s and ’70s. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Oct. 7 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Communicating Doors: Alan Ayckbourn’s comic thriller about three women, each of them involved in a murder, who all have the same hotel suite in common. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Oct. 7 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch.

The Glaspell Project: Two one-act plays by Susan Glaspell: Trifles, about two women who understand a local murder better than the male investigators, and Woman’s Honor, a comedy that takes down chivalry. It runs through Oct. 7 at the SDSU Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

All My Sons: Arthur Miller’s classic play about the relationships between fathers and sons, as well as the emotional tolls of war. Directed by James Darvas, it runs through Oct. 13 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Bull in a China Shop: The San Diego premier of Bryna Turner’s comical story of two important women (Mary Woolley and Jeannette Marks), who electrified the suffrage movement in the early 20th century. Direceted by Kim Strassburger, it runs through Oct. 14 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

Deathtrap: Ira Levin’s classic thriller about a struggling writer who tries to finagle a script from a promising young playwright. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, it runs through Oct. 21 at the Brookes Theatre in Oceanside. oceansidetheatre.org

The Heart of Rock & Roll: The world premiere musical—featuring the hits of Huey Lewis and the News—tells the story of Bobby, a blue-collar Chicagoan who reluctantly gives up his dreams of rock stardom to make it in corporate America. It runs through Oct. 21 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Hundred Days: Husband and wife team Shaun and Abigail Bengson’s new musical about a 100-day relationship and how one should make every moment count. Written with playwright Sarah Gancher, it runs through Oct. 21 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Guadalupe in the Guest Room: The West Coast premiere of Tony Meneses’ play about a recently widowed gringo attempting to bond with his Mexican mother-in-law even while both are mourning. Presented by Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, it runs through Oct. 28 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Hir: Taylor Mac’s acclaimed comedy about an Afghanistan veteran who returns home to find his parents, as well as his transgender sibling, at war with each other. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Macbeth: A young prince murders and schemes his way to the throne of Scotland in Shakespeare’s bloody classic. Part of the 22nd annual Free Classic Play series, it runs through Oct. 28 at The Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Wait Until Dark: An adapted version of Frederick Knott’s 1966 thriller about a blind woman trying to escape her own apartment after three men break in. Directed by Jacob Hatch, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Young Frankenstein: The musical adaptation of the classic Mel Brooks spoof of the iconic tale of a doctor bringing a corpse to life. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Oct. 28 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Persuasion: The California premiere of the musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s tale of a Navy captain trying to persuade a woman he’s worth it even though she rejected him two years before. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Nov. 18 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre