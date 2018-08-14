'Hairspray' sticks to what it does best

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Musical Theatre Hairspray

Aerosol hairspray may be environmentally problematic, but when it comes to social responsibility, Hairspray the musical has been delivering an important message for more than 15 years: that inclusion and diversity should be embraced. Filmmaker John Waters was trying to make these points 30 years ago when the movie Hairspray was released. And while the film was not a commercial success, it did become a cult favorite and with the arrival of the musical adaptation in 2002, which Waters signed off on, the messaging was wrapped in an audience-pleasing score by Mark Shaiman (with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittmann) that was bursting with teen rebellion, sexual innuendo and pop-cultural nods to the story’s setting in 1962 Baltimore.

The winning formula of song, dance, comedy and conscience persists in San Diego Musical Theatre’s production of Hairspray, directed by J. Scott Lapp. In spite of the Horton Grand Theatre’s uneven acoustics and a stage cramped for the dance numbers of this show’s size, SDMT’s cast still does a good job mining the show’s empathic and joyful moments. It starts, as productions of Hairspray always do, with an uproarious Edna Turnblad, a woman of great girth and who is always played by a man. SDMT’s Edna is John Massey, who doesn’t disappoint. “She” has a veteran of local musical theater, Steve Gunderson, playing Edna’s joke-shop-owning hubby Wilbur. And Bethany Slomka makes a, ahem, big impression as daughter Tracy, who longs to perform on a teenage dance show on TV and takes up the cause of racial discrimination.

This Hairspray is populated by a slew of dependable musical-theater performers including Eileen Bowman as Velma Von Tussle, Zackary Scot Wolfe as TV host Corny Collins, and Debra Wanger, who makes the most of a small part. The ensemble as a whole is diverse and athletic during Hairspray’s dance numbers, choreographed by Jill Gorrie.

While Hairspray’s commentary remains unfortunately relevant, its early-’60s name-dropping will escape younger theatergoers, those for whom Eddie Fisher, Perry Como and the Gabor sisters are head-scratchers. But patrons of all ages should appreciate the notions of love and acceptance of others and ourselves as well. Unlike the bows and plaid skirts, those never go out of style.

Hairspray runs through Sept. 4 at the Horton Grand Theatre, downtown. $30-$70; sdmt.org

Opening:

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: The Disney musical version of Victor Hugo’s tale of a disfigured bell tower worker who makes friends with a nomadic woman. It opens Aug. 15 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Big, The Musical: A musical version of the famous Tom Hanks film where a boy wishes he was an adult only to wake up the next morning to find out his wish has come true. Presented by the Pickwick Players, it opens Aug. 17 at Off Broadway Live in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

In the Heights: This Lin-Manuel Miranda musical set in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City is about a young bodega owner who watches the trials and triumphs of his neighborhood’s residents play out over a few years. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it opens Aug. 17 at the Kit Carson Amphitheatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Seize the King: The world premiere play is a five-person, time-blurring reinterpretation of the Shakespeare classic Richard III. Written by Will Power, it opens Aug. 21 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Every Brilliant Thing: A seven-year-old constructs a list of things worth living for after his mother attempts suicide in this interactive, one-man-show. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews beginning Aug. 22 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

Xanadu: In this musical, a Greek muse descends from Mt. Olympus in order to inspire a Venice Beach artist to build a roller disco. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 18 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical comedy about a Roman slave who hatches a matchmaking plan in order to gain his freedom. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Aug. 19 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org