'Hamilton' is indeed revolutionary

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus “Hamilton” continues through Jan. 28 at the Civic Theatre, downtown

From the night it debuted nearly three years ago Off Broadway at The Public Theater, Hamilton, the Musical has been rightly acclaimed for its innovative, propulsive approach to the American musical. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s nearly completely sung-through (much of it rapped) bio of Alexander Hamilton is a stirring, immersive experience that reinvents the art of lyrical storytelling.

Yet as Broadway San Diego’s presentation of Hamilton’s national tour underlines, Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning creation is also a trenchant evocation of American history from the time of the Revolution (the focus of Act 1) through the turbulent formation and development of a new nation (the crux of Act 2, along with Hamilton’s personal-life travails). Hamilton takes liberties with its broad characterizations of Jefferson (Jordan Donica) and Madison (Mathenee Treco), both depicted as antagonists, as well as a prissy, buffoonish King George (Rory O’Malley) who emerges throughout for comic relief. But while focusing on the immigrant Hamilton’s (Austin Scott) tireless determination and keen mind, Miranda does not gloss over the man’s frailties. This humanizing of character connects Hamilton the man, and the show, with the here and now.

Scott is dashing and undaunted in this production’s title role, stepping into the shoes Miranda filled for so long on Broadway. The self-empowering “My Shot” is his fitting anthem. Isaiah Johnson, who played George Washington in the recently ended Los Angeles run of Hamilton, reprises his portrayal at the Civic Theatre (the sound there, happily, is crisp). Johnson is appropriately charismatic and his “One Last Time” is a dramatic high point of the second act. Ryan Vasquez exudes more smugness than heat as Hamilton’s rival Aaron Burr, and that’s likely intentional, as the character is not a sympathetic foe. He’s just the winner of a duel where Hamilton nobly lost his life.

While the rapped numbers of the score are electrifying, the breaths Hamilton takes for balladry, however central to the story, pale by comparison. This is an extraordinary theater experience and while tickets are hard to come by, it’s worthy of the plaudits that it has received.

Hamilton, the Musical runs through Jan. 28 at the Civic Theatre, downtown. Thirty-five orchestra tickets ($10 each) will be sold via digital lottery for every performance; see broadwaysd.com.

Opening:

Plays by Young Writers: Winners of the California Young Playwrights Contest will present their works at this annual showcase. Presented by the Playwrights Project, it happens over four days starting Jan. 18 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. playwrightsproject.org

Tuesdays with Morrie: Based on the bestselling book, this play centers on a journalist who makes weekly visits to his former college professor who is suffering from ALS. Directed by Randall Hickman, it opens Jan. 18 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

The Addams Family: A musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, but otherwise beloved family. Directed by Rayme Sciaroni, it opens Jan. 19 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Outside Mullingar: Two introverts connect in rural Ireland in John Patrick Shanley’s romantic comedy. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens Jan. 19 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Year of Magical Thinking: Linda Purl stars as Joan Didion in this one-woman show based on the writer’s bestselling memoir. It happens Jan. 22 and 23 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

Les Misérables: The musical story of an ex-convict trying to outrun his past against the backdrop of 19th Century France. Presented by the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, it runs through Jan. 28 at the Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Pygmalion: A phonetics professor tutors a young girl so that she can pass as a duchess in George Bernard Shaw’s biting satire on the English class system. Directed by Steve Murdock, it runs through Jan. 28 at the Pation Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Smoke on the Mountain: An encore production of Connie Ray’s gospel-fueled bluegrass musical about a family of singers who hit the road in post-Depression America. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Jan. 28 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Around the World in 80 Days: The San Diego premiere of Mark Brown’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic tale of Phileas Fogg’s race around the world. Directed by Allison Bibicoff, it runs through Feb. 4 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Mousetrap: Set in Monkswell Manor, this long-running Agatha Christie murder mystery is known for it’s shocking twist at the end. Directed by Keith Anderson, it runs through Feb. 4 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

As Bees in Honey Drown: Douglas Carter Beane’s witty satire about a young writer who gets tricked by a con-woman promising fame and fortune. Directed by Bryant Hernandez, it runs through Feb. 10 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

The Last Wife: The West Coast premiere of Kate Hennig’s contemporary reimagining of the relationship between Henry VIII and his last wife Katherine Parr. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Feb. 11 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

P.S. Your Cat is Dead: James Kirkwood’s comedy follows a down-on-his-luck actor who ends up taking a burglar hostage. Directed by Robyn Smith, it runs through Feb. 11 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org