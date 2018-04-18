Hats off for ‘Noises Off’

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques 'Noises Off' at Lamb’s Players Theatre

The Brits have an uncanny knack for creating comedy that is laden with slapstick, physicality and shameless sexual innuendo. What’s more, American theatergoers can’t seem to get enough of it. Michael Frayn’s madcap farce Noises Off is proof positive: It’s 36 years old and still going strong on both professional and community theater stages. A revival was even running on Broadway as recently as two years ago.

So how can Coronado’s Lamb’s Players Theatre go wrong with its own production of Noises Off? Answer: It doesn’t. The combination of Robert Smyth’s direction and Jordan Miller’s choreography (not of dancing, but of breathless climbing and descending of stairs and impeccably timed slamming of doors) guarantees a giddily frantic pace and an exhausting onslaught of sight gags, all of which are absolute musts for Noises Off.

Smyth and Miller have put together a tireless cast (stylishly costumed by Jeanne Reith): Deborah Gilmour Smyth, Brian Mackey, Charlene Wilkinson, Fran Gercke, Ross Hellwig, Jessica John, Cynthia Gerber, Jim Chovik and Omri Schein (the latter, alas, under-used here). The actors are having so much fun not taking any of this seriously that the audience can’t help but go along.

The plot of Noises Off concerns the staging in the 1970s of an English touring show by playwright Robin Housemonger provocatively titled Nothing On. While Act One of Noises Off is significantly weakened by a lot of extraneous exposition and establishment of character, Act Two—in which the stage is turned around and the Lamb’s audience sees the characters from a backstage perspective—is fast, furious and riotous. (Credit goes to scenic designer Mike Buckley and to the Lamb’s crew that moves things around during intermissions.) In Act Three, Nothing On comes all undone and silliness prevails.

Along the way, Mackey tumbles down stairs. Hellwig and Chovik lose their trousers. Gilmour Smyth sits in sardines. Wilkinson loses contact lenses and stares numbly into space. Gercke (as the show’s reluctant director) gesticulates as though guiding planes from runway to gate. There’s a total absence of tension or pretense, which largely accounts for Noises Off’s enduring charm and popularity.

Noises Off runs through May 20 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $34 and up; lambsplayers.org

—David L. Coddon

Opening:

What Happens Next: In Naomi Iizuka’s drama, an inexperienced theatre teacher is paired with some reluctant military veterans in a drama therapy program. Presented by the La Jolla Playhouse and Cornerstone Theater Company, it opens April 19 at the Challenged Athletes Foundation in Mira Mesa. lajollaplayhouse.org

Anna in the Tropics: The lives of some cigar factory employees are turned upside down after a lector begins to read Anna Karenina while they’re working. Directed by CJ Keith, it opens April 20 at the Don Powell Theatre at San Diego State University in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

Peter and the Starcatcher: Rick Elice’s musical that recounts the origin story of Peter Pan and most of the other characters that live in Neverland. Directed by Raylene J. Wall, it opens April 20 at the Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Now Playing:

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery: Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Holmes tale, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through April 22 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Buyer & Cellar: A hit Off-Broadway comedy about an unemployed actor who becomes Barbara Streisand’s personal shopkeeper. Directed by Randall Hickman, it runs through April 22 at Vista’s Broadway Theatre. broadwayvista.biz