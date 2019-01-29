‘Herland’ rocks toward utopia

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Herland

Avid readers may remember Herland, a 1915 novel by feminist author Charlotte Perkins Gilman about a utopian society populated and repopulated by women only. Gilman’s daring literary stroke is briefly referenced (during an intern character’s mini-lecture on utopian communities) via a poster of the book pinned up on a wall in playwright Grace McLeod’s spirited new work Herland. It is easy to speculate that it is there, perhaps, to inspire the characters to new heights of strength and self-reliance.

The truth, however, is that these three women are in their 70s, and Jean (Rhona Gold), Louise (Jill Drexler) and Terry (Loie Gail) are already possessed of strength and self-reliance. It’s the greater understanding that they come to have for each other—and for the intern they hire (Christine Cervas Nathanson) to help them create an alternative to a senior home—that unfolds along Herland’s narrative journey. Under the nimble, accomplished direction of Moxie Theatre’s Jennifer Eve Thorn, Herland bursts with wit and charm, thanks to the performances of Gold, Gail and especially Drexler, whose oft-sardonic Louise enjoys about 80 percent of the play’s funniest comic lines.

The side story involves the 18-year-old high school intern Natalie, who is coming to terms with her sexual identity. This other journey sometimes complicates an already busy script, though its struggles and revelations are related to those of Jean, Louise and Terry, each of whom, in their own ways, mentors the young Natalie. The glue that ultimately bonds them all is friendship.

Hovering over the action even more than the Herland poster is the music of Bruce Springsteen. It is explained that Jean’s ex fronted a Boss tribute band, and she has made their garage—once his rehearsal space—into the office of her new planning enterprise. Still, Springsteen seems an odd choice for the contemporary texture and messaging of this story, and there’s even a cringe-worthy dream sequence that sees all the women belting out (and clad as) Bruce and his E Street Band. Maybe it all depends on one’s appreciation of the Springsteen look and leitmotif.

Moxie is one of three theaters in the U.S. debuting Herland as part of the National New Play Network’s Rolling World Premiere program. There will also be productions in L.A. and Chicago. What, no Jersey Shore?

Herland runs through Feb. 17 at Moxie Theatre in Rolando. $18-$44; moxietheatre.com.

Opening:

The Hour of Great Mercy: In Miranda Rose Hall’s world premiere play, a gay Jesuit priest leaves the church and travels to Alaska in hopes of reconciling with his estranged brother. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it opens in previews Jan. 31 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. diversionary.org

Crazy For You: In George and Ira Gershwin’s classic musical, a New York banker is sent to foreclose on a run-down Nevada theater only to fall for the owner’s daughter. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens Feb. 1 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune: Terrence McNally’s two-person play about a cook and a server who end up having a one-night stand only to see it blossom into something more. Directed by Jennifer Peters, it opens Feb. 1 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Tony Houck, it opens Feb. 2 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Late Company: A free staged reading of Jordan Tannahill’s new play about a family who invites their teenage son’s cyber-bully over for dinner. Directed by Andrew Barnicle, it happens Feb. 4 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

Becoming Dr. Ruth: The story of the world’s most famous sexologist is told in this one-woman show from playwright Mark St. Germain. It runs through Feb. 3 at the Broadway Theater in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Moon Over Buffalo: This wacky comedy from Ken Ludwig centers on two washed-up actors who just might get a break when they hear Frank Capra is coming to town to see their play. Directed by Matthew Wiener, it runs through Feb. 10 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

And Then There Were None: Agatha Christie’s classic mystery where nine strangers on a deserted island must figure out which one of them is a murderer before another drops dead. Directed by Keith Anderson, it runs through Feb. 10 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

People v. Beanstalk: This comical continuation of the famous fairy tale features Jack on trial for the murder of the giant with jury members pulled from the audience. Written by Neil Pisk, it runs through Feb. 10 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Quibbling Siblings: Two kids find themselves competing in a game show that pits family members against each other in Greg Evans world premiere musical. It runs through Feb. 16 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Marie and Rosetta: George Brant’s musical play about Rosetta Tharpe, a singer, songwriter and guitarist who influenced countless rock legends, but who never received the attention she deserved. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Feb. 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Aubergine: With help from a visiting uncle, a Korean-American chef attempts to concoct a legendary soup in hopes it will save his ailing father. Writen by Julia Cho, it runs through Feb. 17 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Herland: In this new play, a septuagenarian and her friends plan a utopic retirement inside a garage with help from a teenage intern. Written by Grace McLeod, it runs through Feb. 17 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

A Boy and A Girl: In Greg Evans’ musical, two children born on the same day form a bond despite growing up among very different circumstances. It runs through Feb. 17 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Guys and Dolls: The classic Broadway musical about a degenerate gambler who falls in love with a missionary he’s been tasked to take to Havana. Directed by Justin Allen Slagle, it runs through Feb. 24 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Dancing Lessons: A young Autistic man prepares to accept an award with help from an injured dance instructor. Written by Mark St. Germain and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Feb. 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

Familiar: A Zimbabwean-American family is upended when their daughter insists on having a traditional African wedding. Written by Tony-nominated playwright Danai Gurira, it runs through March 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org