Holiday cheer onstage

If readers have family in town for the holiday season and are looking to get them, and possibly yourself, out of the house, think theater. A handful of holiday-theme productions are still running.

Cygnet Theatre's musical-minded adaptation of Dickens A Christmas Carol wraps up on Saturday night, Christmas Eve, so if readers can't get enough of Scrooge and his timeless story of reclamation, don't delay. Cygnet's is a lush, completely charming production with actors in Victorian costumes (they also sing and tell jokes before the show). It also features often-haunting music by Billy Thompson, puppetry and other inventive stage effects. Tom Stephenson has been Cygnet's Scrooge for some time now, and he's made for the part, as is David McBean in multiple roles including Marley's Ghost and the Ghost of Christmas Present.

A Christmas Carol runs through Dec. 24 at the Old Town Theatre. $42-$62. cygnettheatre.com

For the little ones in the group there's always Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, now in its 19th year at the Old Globe in Balboa Park. J. Bernard Calloway, who made his debut as the big green guy last year, is back as the Grinch. As is always the case with this show, the comically ornery Grinch is the best thing about it. The antics can be too Who-centric at times, but there's no other word to describe Dr. Seuss' story other than "joyous." The Globe's perennial theater adaptation is joyously brief, too, a one-act that's over before the kids start complaining that they're hungry.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs through Dec. 26 at the Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park. $24 and up. oldglobe.org

More adult fare can be enjoyed up in Carlsbad through Dec. 31, where New Village Arts Theatre reprises its production of Walton Jones' The 1940s Radio Hour. This is a "live radio broadcast" revolving around a fictional New York station's cast of talented crooners, with just enough holiday schmaltz behind the singing, dancing and joking. The radio show's commercials, in particular one for Eskimo Pies, are the highlights of the goings-on. Musical director and keyboardist Tony Houck keeps the tidings glad throughout.

The 1940s Radio Hour runs through Dec. 31 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $45-$48. newvillagearts.org

Now playing:

Miracle on 34th Street: The holiday classic about a department store Santa who claims he’s the real deal. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Dec. 23 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Lamb’s Players Festival of Christmas: The annual musical theater performance features classic songs and is set in an 1860’s inn. It runs through Dec. 24 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

The Mystery of Love and Sex: A “Southern Gothic romantic comedy” about two teens coming to grips with their respective bodies and sexualities. Written by Bathsheba Doran, it runs through Dec. 24 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

A Snow White Christmas: The classic fairytale reimagined with music from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and more. Presented by San Diego Theatres and San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Dec. 24 at the Lyceum Stage in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org