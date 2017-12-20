Holiday shows worth their weight in frankincense

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Tom Stephenson (Scrooge) and David McBean in A Christmas Carol

The message of forsaking greed and taking care of the less fortunate couldn’t be any more resonant than in is this season of GOP tax “reform.” And yet Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is relevant every year. That said, Cygnet Theatre’s annual production of the classic tale, adapted by director Sean Murray with a tender score by Billy Thompson, is one of the joys of the yuletide.

There’s one cast change this year: Katie Sapper (replacing Maggie Carney) joins the familiar ensemble of Charles Evans Jr., Melissa Fernandes, Melinda Gilb, David McBean (memorable as both Marley’s Ghost and the Ghost of Christmas Present), Patrick McBride and Tom Stephenson (as a wonderful Scrooge). Other than this, changes from previous incarnations are subtle ones that only repeat viewers will identify. No matter. This production is one to savor with family, friends and strangers who are brought together in the glow of the holidays. (Note: the actors entertain with jokes and carols onstage pre-show.)

A Christmas Carol runs through Dec. 24 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $48-$61; cygnettheatre.com

Lamb’s Players Theatre’s annual Festival of Christmas marks its 40th year this holiday season with a new script, Kerry Meads’ A Fargo Christmas: North of Normal. Of course, Fargo has never been the same since the Coen Brothers’ classic film, and the town is very much (fairly or not) synonymous with cold, desolate temperatures and quirky inhabitants.

A Fargo Christmas is decidedly lighter than the Coens’ depiction and certainly more spiritual. It comes with a narrative about a church up for sale to the highest bidder. Naturally, the competing bidders are two fellowship communities and a dollar-signs-minded developer, but the story is secondary to some sublimely sung and performed music under the direction of Jon Lorenz.

Steve Gouveia and Michael C. Louis shine on guitars and vocals during “Mary Had A Baby” and Jackson Browne’s “The Rebel Jesus.” But the voices of Benjamin Roy, Katie Porter, Caitie Grady and Joy Yandell Hricko, among others, also make A Fargo Christmas a soothing seasonal treat.

Lamb’s Festival of Christmas runs through Dec. 30 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $29-$58; lambsplayers.org

Opening:

Peter Pan & Tinker Bell: A Pirate’s Christmas: A family-friendly musical that uses contemporary pop songs to recount a holiday-themed Neverland adventure. Presented by Lythgoe Family Panto, it opens Dec. 21 at the Balboa Theatre in Downtown. sandiegotheatres.org

Motown the Musical: The hit Broadway musical recounts the real-life rise of the iconic music label that launched the careers of Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and more. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Dec. 26 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Now Playing:

Cabaret: A reimagining of the classic musical about an American writer swinging it up in a 1930s Berlin nightclub. Presented by ion Theatre, it runs through Dec. 23 at the BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest.