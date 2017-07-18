Home, not-so-sweet home at the Old Globe

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody Marcel Spears, Heidi Armbruster and Brenna Coates in At the Old Place

Home is where the pity party is. Or so it goes for Angie, a woman of creeping middle age who, awash in doubts and self-recriminations, abandons her career and her husband in order to retreat to the empty home in Virginia left behind by her recently passed mother. Naturally, Angie and her mother have been estranged for years, and that estrangement is just a percentage of the psycho-emotional morass in which Angie finds herself.

In Rachel Bonds’ At the Old Place, a world-premiere production at La Jolla Playhouse directed by Jaime Castaneda, the sort of internal crises and personal assessments Angie (Heidi Armbruster) confronts have been dramatized many times before by many writers working in a variety of mediums. Bonds’ narrative twist, and what separates her play from an 80-minute wallow, is the presence of two fun-loving young people, each troubled in his/her own way, who bring to the surface the emotion that At the Old Place otherwise lacks and which Angie seems unable to harness.

Will (Marcel Spears, in a very natural performance) and Jolene (Brenna Coates) have been hanging out on the front lawn of Angie’s mother’s house long before she arrived on the scene. Jolene thrives on f-bombs and spiked Coke, but she really is a vulnerable soul. Will, sensitive and even more vulnerable, is the most likable (the only likable?) character in the story. However, each of them manages to affect Angie to the point that she girds herself to make an assured decision about her life and her future. (The play’s other character, a colleague of Angie’s from the college where they teach with whom she’s been in a relationship, makes one appearance—“courting” her intellectually as only a dyed-in-the-wool academic can.)

For all its angst emanating from central figure Angie, At the Old Place is at times frustratingly low-key. Its liveliest scene might be the drinking game she, Will and Jolene play, even if it feels like Aunt So-and-So trying to fit in with the kids.

One thing is undeniable: The family house designed by Lauren Helpern, with its wide front porch, pitched roof and lemon-yellow light aglow in the windows, is so warm and homey you’ll long to move right in even if it means spending some time trying to cheer Angie up.

At the Old Place runs through July 31 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Forum, UCSD. $35-$60; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening

Speaking Out: Why I Stand: The true stories of 16 military sexual trauma survivors told through a series of monologues. Written by Rachel Carter, it opens July 21 for three performances at the Women’s Museum of California. womensmuseumca.org

Much Ado About Nothing: The Bard’s witty comedy about how a war of words can sometimes lead to a marriage of hearts. Presented for free as part of the Free Classic Series, it opens July 21 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Perfect Wedding: A romantic comedy about a groom who wakes up on his wedding day with a stranger in the bed with him… And the bride is on her way. Written by Robin Hawdon, it opens July 21 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Robin Hood!: A world premiere from playwright Ken Ludwig that gives a comic spin on the legendary British outlaw. Directed by Jessica Stone, it opens July 22 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Book of Mormon: Two musical Mormon missionaries are sent to Uganda to convert the locals, who aren’t the slightest bit interested in being converted. Written by the creators of South Park, it opens July 25 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Now Playing:

Out on a Limb—New Plays from America’s Finest City: As if the title didn’t give it away, a collection of world-premiere productions from local playwrights. It runs through July 23 at Scripps Ranch Theatre. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Big Fish: A musical about a southern salesman who spins tall tales to his son throughout his life. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the motion picture by Tim Burton, it runs through July 30 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Women in Jeopardy!: A new comedy about two divorcees trying to get to the bottom of whether their friend is dating a murdering dentist. Written by Wendy MacLeod, it runs through July 30 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

The Little Mermaid: The musical based on the Disney film about a young mermaid who, for whatever reason, just wants to be part of our world. Directed by Steven Glaudini, it runs through Aug. 5 at the Moonlight Stage Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

At This Evening’s Performance: The San Diego premiere of Nagle Jackson’s comedy about a theatre troupe that finds themselves performing in a Eastern European police state. Directed by Andrew Barnicle, it runs through Aug. 7 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Spring Awakening: The acclaimed musical featuring music from Duncan Sheik tells the tale of a group of teenagers discovering themselves and each other. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 12 at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Guys and Dolls: The classic Broadway musical about a degenerate gambler who falls in love with a missionary he’s been tasked to take to Havana. Directed by Josh Rhodes, it runs through Aug. 13 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story: The hit musical about the bespectacled ‘50s musician who changed rock ‘n’ roll forever and (spoiler alert!) died in a tragic plane crash. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it runs through July 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp and July 15 through Aug. 27 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org