Intrepid and Diversionary tackle heroes and homos

"Hero” is an intentionally conflicted name for the protagonist of Intrepid Theatre Company’s lyrical staging of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Father Comes Home from the Wars. The three-act, three-hour drama follows Hero (an intense Wrekless Watson) over the course of two years during America’s Civil War—from slave, to soldier indentured by his cruel owner (Tom Stephenson), to his returning home to West Texas. Through Hero, a complicated man who has both caused hurt and been hurt, the elusive dream of freedom aches to be made real.

While beautifully brought to life by a cast that also features Cortez L. Johnson, Antonio “T.J.” Johnson and Leonard Patton (whose vocals accompanied by guitarist Jim Mooney enhance the sweeping production’s resonance), Father’s three acts are uneven. The first is the strongest, with all of Hero’s internal and external conflicts at the fore. The second act feels long, although it’s a tour de force for Stephenson. The third act is tonally at odds with itself and includes everything from Hero’s talking dog to a near killing. Here, Hero is a man at odds with himself as he tries to embrace a new life. In the end, the horrors of war and slavery are rightfully indicted and racism is shown for what it is: inhuman.

Father Comes Home from the Wars runs through Oct. 22 at the Horton Grand Theatre, Downtown. $33-$58; intrepidtheatre.org

Jordan Seavey’s Homos, or Everyone in America takes a worldview, or at least an American-view, of the complexities of gay relationships. But it is the one between the characters of “The Writer” and “The Academic” (otherwise unnamed) that is most compelling about this play. In Diversionary Theatre’s West Coast premiere of Homos, Jacob Caltrider and Alexander Guzman deliver skilled, vulnerable performances as lovers in Brooklyn navigating the sexual thrills of being together as well as the doubts, anxieties and flare-ups that make all relationships, gay or straight. If anything, Seavey packs too many dramatics into his rapidly paced one-act play, which wavers back and forth between the past and the present of the lovers’ relationship. Yet from start to finish, it’s a rewarding trip in time.

Homos, or Everyone in America runs through Oct. 15 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $15-$50; diversionary.org

Opening:

Smoke on the Mountain: A family of singers hits the road in post-Depression America in Connie Ray’s gospel-fueled bluegrass musical. Directed by Kerry Meads, it opens Oct. 6 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado.

The Gun Show and Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll: Claudio Raygoza performs solo in two plays in repertory that deal in issues of gun control, addiction and mental illness. Presented by ion Theatre, it opens Oct. 7 at BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

The Legend of Georgia McBride: When an Elvis impersonator loses his job, he considers performing in drag in order to make a living in Matthew Lopez’s comedy. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens Oct. 11 at the Old Town Theatre.

Now playing:

Billy Elliot: Based on the charming film, this Elton John-scored musical is about a British boy who drops boxing to pursue his dreams of becoming a ballet dancer. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Oct. 8 at the Spreckels Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org

Last of the Red Hot Lovers: In Neil Simon’s classic play, a boring middle-aged man tries to join the sexual revolution of the late ‘60s. Directed by Christopher Williams, it runs through Oct. 8 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Waiting for Lefty: Miracosta College opens its new season with Clifford Odets’ Depression-era play about a group of cab driver friends planning a labor strike. Directed by Eric Bishop, it runs through Oct. 8 at the Miracosta College Theatre. miracosta.edu/instruction/dramaticarts

Accomplice: Rupert Holmes’ comedic mystery is set at an English retreat for the affluent where all seems well until someone ends up dead. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Oct. 10 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

American Hero: A comedy about three subway sandwich makers who become unlikely blue-collar heroes at the mall where they work. Written by Bess Wohl, it runs through Oct. 15 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad.

Benny & Joon: A world premiere musical based on the ‘90s rom-com about two eccentrics falling in love despite the disapproval of a caretaker sibling. Directed by Jack Cummings III, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1, 2 & 3: Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer finalist play that uses music, poetry and modern slang to tell the story of a slave trying to earn his freedom by fighting for the Confederacy in the Civil War. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown.

Ironbound: A Polish immigrant and factory worker struggles to find love and acceptance in Martyna Mayok’s poignant comedy. Directed by Jennifer Eve Thorn, it runs through Oct. 22 at the MOXIE Theatre in El Cajon. moxietheatre.com

The Kiss of the Spider Woman: John Kander and Fred Ebb’s acclaimed musical centers on two inmates who share stories and fantasies in a Latin American prison in order to get through the hardships of incarceration. Directed by Ray Limon, it runs through Oct. 22 at the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey: This one-man play written and performed by stage veteran Leonard Pelkey tells the story of a New Jersey detective who must find a missing teenage boy. It runs through Opening Oct. 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park.