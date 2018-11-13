It’s a sad, sad, sad world in ‘Melancholy Play’

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody Melancholy

There are those who find extremely sad people to be a turn-on, whether it’s out of a desire to nurture or out of just plain desire. That’s what bank teller Tilly (Hannah Logan) has going for her in Sarah Ruhl’s invitingly peculiar Melancholy Play, being staged by InnerMission Productions. Tilly’s sheer morosity charms plenty of people, inclusing her neurotic shrink Lorenzo (Scott Striegel), a tailor named Frank (Patrick Mayuyu), her hairdresser Frances (Cristyn Chandler) and Frances’ lover Joan (Vanessa Dinning). Ruhl’s characters are all on stage at the same time either interacting or silently standing behind window frames. They speak in benumbed profundities on the subject of sadness, both as a condition and as an attraction.

Then Melancholy Play turns sharply askew, becoming, as the play is described in the addendum to its title, a contemporary farce. When Tilly turns happy (a birthday scene, complete with sing-along, is the show’s manic moment), those around her turn melancholy. Frances becomes sad to such a degree that she also turns into an almond. An almond, the program notes explain, is the shape of the “gray matter inside each cerebral hemisphere involved with the experiencing of emotions.”

In spite of the determined weight and absurdity of Melancholy Play, the production (directed by InnerMission’s Carla Nell) is a balm for the anxiety of life at its most hectic. The nearly slow-motion action of the players is hypnotic, chiefly Logan’s Tilly, who wrings every ounce of emotion from her haunted character, whether it’s by succumbing to sobs or earnestly addressing an almond in her hands.

Melancholy Play runs through Nov. 24 at Diversionary Theatre’s Black Box in University Heights. $15-$20; innermissionproductions.org

****

The Grinch is now 21 years old, at least in Old Globe years. For the 21st consecutive holiday season, The Balboa Park theater is presenting its audience-pleasing Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Edward Watt, who made his grinchy debut last year, is back in the title role and he’s still the most entertaining part of the 80-minute show. Brace for his ad-libs and clever audience interactions. As for the people of Whoville, they’re still as sweet as peppermint.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas runs through Dec. 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. $19-$29; theoldglobe.org

Opening:

Dog Act: A traveling vaudevillian and her sidekick navigate a post-apocalyptic U.S. in Liz Duffy Adams’ comedic play. Directed by Calie Johnson, it opens for five performances Nov. 15 at the Studio Theatre in Sacred Heart Hall at University of San Diego in Linda Vista. usdtheatre.eventbrite.com

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!): Instead of performing A Christmas Carol, three actors decide to perform every clichéd holiday classic. Directed by David Guthrie, it opens Nov. 16 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: In the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on a biblical tale, a dude who has an “amazing” garment becomes a slave, but triumphs in Egypt regardless. It opens Nov. 16 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Miss Bennett: The San Diego premiere of this sequel to Pride and Prejudice is set during Christmas and sees bookish middle sister Mary serving as the protagonist. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, it opens in previews Nov. 16 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Mother Courage and Her Children: In Bertolt Brecht’s classic, a German bar owner attempts to make ends meet during the Thirty Years War while also caring for her three children. It opens Nov. 16 at the Mandell Weiss Forum Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. theatre.ucsd.edu

This Beautiful City: The San Diego premiere of Michael Friedman’s musical about the Colorado Springs Evangelical movement’s fight against gay rights. Based on actual citizen interviews, it opens Nov. 17 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

A Doll’s House: A staged reading of Henrik Ibsen’s classic about a Norwegian woman who wakes up to the limited power women have in the late 1800s. Presented by Amigos del Rep, it happens Nov. 19 at the Lyceum Stage Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

A Doll’s House, Part 2: The local premiere of Lucas Hnath’s Tony-winning sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 classic, which sees the protagonist living a new life free from the bonds of marriage and motherhood. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens in previews Nov. 21 at the Lyceum Stage Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Now Playing:

Actually: Anna Zeigler’s two-person drama about two college students who go home together, but aren’t sure if any consensual lines have been crossed. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Nov. 4 at the Lyceum Space in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Butterflies are Free: In Leonard Gershe’s dramedy, a young blind man moves to Manhattan to pursue a career as a songwriter and to escape his controlling mother. Directed by George Bailey, it runs through Nov. 11 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Fade: The San Diego premiere of Tanya Saracho’s play about a Mexican TV writer who moves to L.A. and strikes up an unlikely friendship with the office janitor. Directed by Maria Patrice Amon, it runs through Nov. 11 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Jesus Christ Superstar: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera about the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. It runs through Nov. 11 at the Star Repertory Theatre in Escondido. starrepertorytheatre.com

Más: Milta Ortiz’s drama combines poetry and reenactment to tell the story of the Tucson Unified School District’s dismantling of the Mexican American Studies program in 2010. It runs through Nov. 11 at the San Diego State University Experimental Theatre in the College Area. ttf.sdsu.edu

Holmes & Watson: Jeffrey Hatcher’s original mystery where three men are claiming to be the famous Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson is called in to solve the mystery. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Nov. 18 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Persuasion: The California premiere of the musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s tale of a Navy captain trying to persuade a woman he’s worth it even though she rejected him two years before. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Nov. 18 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Bloomsday: A staged reading of Steven Dietz’s play about a man who returns to Dublin to reunite with a woman he met 35 years before. Part of the New Works Reading Series, it happens Dec. 19 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Melancholy Play: Sarah Ruhl’s farcical play about a sad woman who suddenly turns happy, but with disastrous results for those who are attracted to her. Presented by Innermission Productions, it runs through Nov. 24 at the Diversionary Black Box Theatre in Hillcrest. innermissionproductions.org

Wicked: The Broadway production of the Wizard of Oz prequel that tells the story of the two witches long before Dorothy arrives. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Nov. 25 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

The Mystery of Edwin Drood: Based on Charles Dickens’ incomplete final novel, this comedic musical murder mystery lets audiences vote on who the killer is at the end of the performance. Written by Rupert Holmes, it runs through Dec. 8 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

A Christmas Carol: The mean and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge gets visited by three ghosts who want to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. Adapted by Michael Paller, it runs through Dec. 9 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

She Loves Me: In this comedic musical, two shop clerks who don’t get along end up answering the same romantic personal ad. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Dec. 16 at Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Clint Black’s Looking for Christmas: The holiday-themed world premiere musical about an Afghanistan veteran who returns home during the holidays. Featuring music from country singer Clint Black, it runs through Dec. 31 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Now in its 21st year, this holiday classic tells the musical tale of a green grump who plans to ruin the holidays for the town of Whoville. Directed by James Vásquez, it runs through Dec. 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre