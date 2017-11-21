It’s easy to fall for ‘Falling’

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Robert Malave and D. Candis Paule in Falling

As with Johnna Adams’ Gidion’s Knot, a drama staged earlier this year in InnerMission Productions’ Black Box space in University Heights, Deanna Jent’s 2012 one-act play Falling is intense almost to the breaking point. The anxiety of the play’s characters is quickly absorbed by the audience, which results in an immersive theater experience.

Falling is the story of Josh, a severely autistic 18-year-old boy who cannot care for himself and who, because of his unpredictable aggressive behavior, is sometimes a physical threat to his family. This does not deter Josh’s loving parents, Tami and Bill, who meet the formidable moment-to-moment challenges of his care with sacrifice, patience and fortitude. They do this even as the crushing helplessness of doing so imperils their marriage and their own emotional well-being. Also in the suburban household are Josh’s frightened and angry sister and a visiting Bible-toting grandmother who believes that prayers to the Almighty will somehow make everything right.

Tami and Bill, however, know that prayers won’t work.

D. Candis Paule and Steve Schmitz heroically portray Josh’s parents in InnerMission’s 80-minute production, with Alanna Serrano as the teen sister Lisa and Kathi Copeland playing Grammy Sue. In a performance that never rests, Robert Malave brings dauntless focus, physicality and an undercurrent of innocence to the remarkably complex role of Josh. The character disturbingly sings along to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins one minute, then cowers and cries out because of a dog’s barking the next. Malave’s every sound and agitation reverberates in the tiny Black Box theater.

Tautly directed by actress Samantha Ginn, who also works with autistic children and young adults, Falling is unsettling and uncomfortable to watch at times. Tension and uncertainty relentlessly accompany every interaction between Josh and his family, no matter how seemingly routine. But the unselfish love exuded in Schmitz’s and especially Paule’s performances, along with Malave’s fearless commitment as autistic Josh, make for an indelible impression.

Falling runs through Nov. 25 at Diversionary Theatre’s Diversionary Black Box space in University Heights. $25; innermissionproductions.org

Opening:

Miracle on 34th Street: A live musical radio production of the classic holiday tale of a little girl and a department store Santa who just might be the real thing. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens Nov. 24 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Cabaret: A reimagining of the classic musical about an American writer swinging it up in a 1930s Berlin nightclub. Presented by ion Theatre, it opens in previews Nov. 25 at the BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

A Christmas Carol: Another musical staging of the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and all those ghosts. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens Nov. 29 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

Living on Love: In this musical comedy, a diva attempts to make her maestro husband jealous when she discovers he’s fallen for his ghostwriter. Written by Joe DiPietro, it runs through Nov. 26 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Sister Robert Anne’s Cabaret Class: A spinoff from the musical Nunsense, this musical features the nun star of that production performing and teaching a variety of cabaret classics. Directed by Kate Hewitt, it runs through Dec. 9 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

Fly by Night: A “metaphysical musical” about young love set in New York City during the 1965 blackout. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it runs through Dec. 10 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com