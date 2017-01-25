Joshua Harmon play is bad to the bone

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Left to right: Danielle Frimer, Katie Sapper, Josh Odsess-Rubin and Tom Zohar in Bad Jews

Cygnet Theatre’s Bad Jews is either a no-holds-barred comedy in which resides important discourse about family culture and tradition, or it’s 90 minutes of exhaustive tantrums by two equally obnoxious adversaries. Joshua Harmon’s 2012 play is probably both, to tell the truth. In it, young Jewish cousins Daphna (Danielle Frimer) and Liam (Josh Odsess-Rubin) wage verbal war over possession of a chai amulet that belonged to their barely dead grandfather, a Holocaust survivor. A small New York apartment is their battlefield, with entitled Liam’s non-confrontational brother Jonah (Tom Zohar) and his shiksa girlfriend Melody (Katie Sapper) in the crossfire.

Daphna and Liam are so unrepentantly vicious and nasty that it’s impossible to root for either one. A fair amount of the audience laughter must be of the shocked or guilty variety. Odsess-Rubin manages to be funny even amid his childish diatribes; Frimer’s self-righteous Daphna, meanwhile, is a tornado of temerity. Bad Jews’ principals are so obstreperous and their salvos so cruel that whatever pathos the play strives to achieve at the end feels tacked on.

Bad Jews runs through Feb. 12 at the Old Town Theatre. $36 and up; cygnettheatre.com

***

On the other hand, Beau Jest is wholesome, good-natured comedy, the kind that adult sitcoms used to be before everyone settled for stupid. James Sherman’s play—about a single Jewish girl, her overly involved parents and the games she plays to please them—is nearly 20 years old now, but it’s still very amusing. The production at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado certainly demonstrates this. Kerry Meads directs a likable cast, with the single girl’s parents (Sandy Campbell and John Rosen) and her brother (Omri Schein, a scene-stealer) deserving of the most laughs. Sherman’s device of having Sarah (Erika Beth Phillips) recruit an escort-service Adonis (Ross Hellwig)—a Gentile, by the way—to “play” her Jewish boyfriend to please her parents results in its share of timeworn mishaps and double-takes, and there’s no doubt a happily-ever-after is in the cards. But Sarah’s parents, helicoptering before it was called helicoptering, are comic gifts that keep on giving.

Beau Jest runs through Feb. 12 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $24-$72; lambsplayers.org

