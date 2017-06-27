Just like Buddy Holly

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Paul Swensen Eddy stars in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story

You’d have to be a puritan or a rock ‘n’ roll hater or both not to enjoy Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Alan Janes’ 1989 jukebox musical about the bespectacled music legend from Lubbock, Texas. Before the proceedings turn overly talky with developments in the second act (e.g. Buddy’s whirlwind marriage and his split from the Crickets), this show, co-produced by Intrepid Theatre Company and New Village Arts Theatre, is in essence a concert performance of Buddy Holly classics such as “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue” and “Oh Boy.” Paul Swensen Eddy makes an appealing Buddy, and he’s raucously supported by Manny Fernandes as the Big Bopper and Shaun Tuazon as Ritchie Valens.

Rock ‘n’ rollers mostly over 50 will dig this show, but those younger should hear in Buddy Holly’s songwriting and guitar craft the inspiration for rock artists of all stripes (even punkers) who followed. Kudos to the musicians in this production who rock the house, some of them on stage acting as well. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is a trip back in time worth taking.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story runs through July 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre, downtown, and from July 13-Aug. 27 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. $29-$58. intrepidtheatre.org and newvillagearts.org

• • •

Let Emily Bronte spin in her grave. Phil Johnson and Omri Schein’s two-man spoof Withering Heights is a helluva lot more entertaining than Bronte’s one and only 19th-century novel. Johnson is a co-founder of the fledgling Roustabouts company that is presenting Withering Heights on Diversionary Theatre’s stage. In this exercise in inspired silliness, he and Schein do quick-change duty as Bronte’s Gothic characters, including, of course, star-crossed lovers Catherine (Schein) and Heathcliff (Johnson). The North Coast Rep’s David Ellenstein directs the swiftly paced antics, which sometimes descend into flatulence humor but in large part demonstrate Johnson and Schein’s cleverness at parodying Bronte’s melodramatic story. What might be tedious in lesser hands is giddily sustainable for an hour and 20 minutes. Try getting through the novel in that time. Try getting through the first chapter in that time.

Withering Heights runs through July 9 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $38; theroustabouts.org

Opening:

Guys and Dolls: The classic Broadway musical about a degenerate gambler who falls in love with a missionary he’s been tasked to take to Havana. Directed by Josh Rhodes, it opens July 2 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Price: A staged reading of Arthur Miller’s classic about two brothers and the grudges they keep against each other. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Co., it happens July 3 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights.

At the Old Place: Rachel Bonds’ world premiere play about a middle-aged woman who returns to her childhood home only to find some unexpected guests waiting for her. Directed by Jaime Castañeda, it opens July 5 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Now Playing:

Aida: The Tony-winning rock opera from Elton John and Tim Rice about an Egyptian prince who falls in love with a slave. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through July 1 at the AVO Playhouse in Vista. moonlightstage.com

The Imaginary Invalid: Molière’s funny masterpiece about a hypochondriac who wants his daughter to marry a doctor, but, naturally, she’s in love with another man. Presented by Fiasco Theatre, it runs through July 2 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

James and the Giant Peach: The family-friendly musical about a young orphan hanging out with a bunch of bugs inside a big piece of fruit. Based on the Roald Dahl book and presented by the Pickwick Players, it runs through July 2 at the Coronado Playhouse. pickwickplayers.net

Escape to Margaritaville: A resort worker falls head over heels for a tourist in this world premier musical featuring the tunes of Jimmy Buffett. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it runs through July 9 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org