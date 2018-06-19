‘The Squirrels’ is pretty nutty

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody The Squirrels

In Robert Askins’ allegorical play The Squirrels, the titular characters are neither cute little critters, nor scavenging tree rats. What they are is human at humankind’s worst: conniving, combative, even racist. This depiction makes for a gnawing black comedy with actors that are sort of clad as squirrels and engaging in lust and bloodlust all for the want of nuts. Naturally, this signifies more, but Askins’ script is smart enough to resist easy contemporary allusions. In fact, there’s a sense of traditional Greek drama in the portrayal of his warring Gray and Fox Squirrels, and, turning Elizabethan, the play’s tragicomic despot figure (a Gray Squirrel named Scurius) suffers a Lear-like deterioration.

La Jolla Playhouse’s world-premiere production of this new work by Askins, who is probably best known for the outlandish Hand to God, is brisk, loud and mildly graphic. Director Christopher Ashley’s ensemble includes Candy Buckley (the reason to see last year’s Kill Local at the Playhouse), and Broadway veteran Brad Oscar, who plays The Squirrels’ antagonist, but also doubles as an emcee/scientist. Unfortunately, the 85 minutes it takes to make Askins’ sociopolitical points is excessive, even for a one-act show. That leaves a story populated by characters that frolic and shout a lot, but the laugh lines (enough already with the mucking jokes) are strained.

The Squirrels runs through July 8 at La Jolla Playhouse. $25 and up; lajollaplayhouse.org

• • •

Once is a beautiful musical experience and a Broadway show (it won eight Tonys) that connects all the more in the intimate confines of Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. It’s there, under the direction of Kerry Meads and the musical direction of G. Scott Lacy, that this wistful musical makes everyone Irish for a day. Set in Dublin, Once is an unapologetically sentimental tale about love and believing in oneself and in others. Catie Grady portrays the Czech girl who inspires an uncertain Irish singer-songwriter (Michael Louis Cusimano) to artistic heights even as they fall into a love that can never be. Both, but especially Grady, are moving and magnetic presences on the Lamb’s stage, singing and playing instruments like the rest of the sizable cast. This is a production to be savored on a visceral more than a cerebral level, and one to be celebrated as well.

Once runs through July 22 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $28-$78; lambplayers.org

Opening:

Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley—From Slavery to Modiste: The Old Globe will participate in the Juneteenth Celebration by presenting this original play about a former slave who becomes a famous dressmaker. Written by local Claudia Thompson, it will have two performances on June 24 at the Old Globe’s Hattox Hall in Balboa Park. RSVP required. theoldglobe.org

The King and I: The Lincoln Center Theatre production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic musical about an unlikely romance between a British schoolteacher and the King of Siam. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens June 26 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp.

Monty Python’s Spamalot: The legendary comic troupe’s musical parody about the Knights of the Round Table. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews June 27 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

School of Rock: The Broadway production of the hit musical about an unemployed musician who becomes a substitute teacher and teaches a bunch of kids how to rock. Featuring music from Andrew Lloyd Webber, it runs through June 17 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

A Thousand Splendid Suns: The So-Cal premiere of Ursula Rani Sarma stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel about three generations of Afghan women. Directed by Carey Perloff, it runs through June 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Father: The West Coast premiere of Florian Zeller’s moving play about a father who may or may not be in the early stages of dementia. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through June 24 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

For Better: Billed as a “romantic comedy for the digital age,” Eric Coble’s play centers on an engaged couple who are planning their lives and spending most of their time together online. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through June 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Native Gardens: The West Coast premiere of Karen Zacarías’ comedy about a Latinx couple who move into nice a D.C. neighborhood only to find their next-door neighbors aren’t as welcoming as they’d like. Directed by Edward Torres, it runs through June 24 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera about the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it runs through June 30 at the Kit Carson Amphitheater in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through June 30 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Arsenic and Old Lace: Joseph Kesselring’s morbid comedy about a young man whose life is upended when his brother returns home. Presented by Trinity Theatre Company, it runs through July 1 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in the East Village. trinityttc.org

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by New Village Arts, it runs through July 1 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Romeo, Romeo & Juliet: In this world premiere comedy, a group of actors find themselves especially moved by Shakespeare’s words when an extra Romeo is added to the cast. Presented by Roustabouts Theatre Co., it runs through July 8 at the MOXIE Theatre in El Cajon.

The Tempest: In Shakespeare’s dark comedy, a king and his crew shipwreck on what they think to be a deserted island, but is actually populated by a magical cast of characters lead by a former duchess. Kicking off the 2018 Shakespeare Festival, it runs through July 22 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at the Old Globe in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org