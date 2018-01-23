Katherine Parr was last, but definitely not least

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Manny Fernandes and Allison Spratt Pearce in The Last Wife

Cygnet Theatre’s The Last Wife is not so much a deconstruction of history as it is, in the words of playwright Kate Hennig, a reimagining of the people who made it. It’s also a potboiler of a historical drama set in contemporary trappings and with enough howling ambition, lusting and assorted machinations that it could take up a full season of Dynasty (the ‘80s original, not the lame current revival). That is not to diminish a production that is, under Rob Lutfy’s skilled direction of a superb cast, both thoughtful and intelligent.

The “last wife” referred to in the title is the remarkable Katherine Parr, or Kate, who reluctantly married King Henry VIII but who in her four years as his queen brought a dignity and shrewdness to the monarchy that were sorely missing under Henry’s brash, often tyrannical reign. She also facilitated the reconciliation between the king and his two daughters by previous wives, Mary and Elizabeth (Bess), and was responsible for their being restored to the line of succession, an act that would change the course of English history. The Last Wife determinedly mines the depths of Kate’s complex relationships: with Henry, with the three children (including Edward, the son of Henry’s third wife, Jane Seymour) and with her lover and future husband Thomas Seymour, Jane’s brother.

Allison Spratt Pearce is strength and luminosity personified as Kate in an inspired portrayal that, as the play intends, reverberates with the here and now. Manny Fernandes, in a highly physical performance, is more than up to the ferocity and repugnance of Henry VIII. Cashae Monya’s Mary is the most audacious character, while 14-year-old Kylie Acuna is intuitive beyond her years as Bess.

Cygnet’s staging could do without the accompanying “tension music” in a couple of confrontations, and here and there the 2015 script’s nods to contemporary times are a bit too wink-wink. But this production is by turns sensual, ferocious and even contemplative, and it is lengthy and well-paced enough to contain all the heat and reflection of its extraordinary characters.

The Last Wife runs through Feb. 11 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $38-$59; cygnettheatre.com

Opening:

Cardboard Piano: The West Coast premiere of Hansol Jung’s drama about two young girls—one an American missionary and the other a teenage Ugandan—who fall in love amidst a civil war. Directed by Jacole Kitchen, it opens in previews Jan. 25 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. diversionary.org

Vietgone: Qui Nguyen’s acclaimed play about his parents, who flee Saigon during the Vietnam War and end up traveling across the U.S. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens Jan. 25 at the Lyceum Space in Downtown. sdrep.org

Cloud Tectonics: This “magical tale of love lost in time and space” centers on two star-crossed lovers who meet at a rainy bus stop. Presented by New Village Arts’ Teatro Nuevo Pueblo, it opens Jan. 26 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The Full Monty: Based on the hit indie flick, this musical comedy tells the story of six despondent steelworkers who decide to bare it all in order to make some quick cash. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it opens Jan. 26 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org

The Importance of Being Earnest: Oscar Wilde’s famous comedy about two rascally bachelors who take on double identities to climb the social ladder. Directed by Maria Aitken, it opens Jan. 27 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

BLISS (or Emily Post is Dead!): A world premiere comedy that reimagines Ancient Greek heroines as pill-popping suburban housewives in the ‘60s. Written by Jami Brandli, it opens in previews Jan. 28 at the MOXIE Theatre in the College Area. moxietheatre.com

Seeger: This one-man-show written and performed by Randy Noojin tells the tale of folk singer and activist Pete Seeger via song and stories. It happens Jan. 29 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

True West: A staged reading of the Pulitzer finalist about a young screenwriter who is forced to team up with his bully brother to foil the plans of a conman. Presented by the Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens Jan. 29 at the Carlsbad City Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

Now Playing:

Les Misérables: The musical story of an ex-convict trying to outrun his past against the backdrop of 19th Century France. Presented by the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, it runs through Jan. 28 at the Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. sdcjc.org

Pygmalion: A phonetics professor tutors a young girl so that she can pass as a duchess in George Bernard Shaw’s biting satire on the English class system. Directed by Steve Murdock, it runs through Jan. 28 at the Pation Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Smoke on the Mountain: An encore production of Connie Ray’s gospel-fueled bluegrass musical about a family of singers who hit the road in post-Depression America. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Jan. 28 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Around the World in 80 Days: The San Diego premiere of Mark Brown’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic tale of Phileas Fogg’s race around the world. Directed by Allison Bibicoff, it runs through Feb. 4 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Mousetrap: Set in Monkswell Manor, this long-running Agatha Christie murder mystery is known for it’s shocking twist at the end. Directed by Keith Anderson, it runs through Feb. 4 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Tuesdays with Morrie: Based on the bestselling book, this play centers on a journalist who makes weekly visits to his former college professor who is suffering from ALS. Directed by Randall Hickman, it runs through Feb. 4 at the Broadway Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

As Bees in Honey Drown: Douglas Carter Beane’s witty satire about a young writer who gets tricked by a con-woman promising fame and fortune. Directed by Bryant Hernandez, it runs through Feb. 10 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

The Last Wife: The West Coast premiere of Kate Hennig’s contemporary reimagining of the relationship between Henry VIII and his last wife Katherine Parr. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Feb. 11 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

P.S. Your Cat is Dead: James Kirkwood’s comedy follows a down-on-his-luck actor who ends up taking a burglar hostage. Directed by Robyn Smith, it runs through Feb. 11 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Outside Mullingar: Two introverts connect in rural Ireland in John Patrick Shanley’s romantic comedy. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through Feb. 18 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

The Addams Family: A musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, but otherwise beloved family. Directed by Rayme Sciaroni, it runs through Feb. 25 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com