Richard III as king of the streets

At one point in Seize the King, playwright Will Power’s reimagined take on Shakespeare’s Richard III, the title character makes a pointed distinction between “not the truth” and a “lie.” Richard also rails against immigrants and insists on the loyalty of those in his sphere. If that characterization bears resemblance to someone currently occupying a position of great power, it’s certainly intentional. But Power’s new play, which recently made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, also honors The Bard’s 16th-century treatise on the struggle between goodness and evil. And in the end, it is an adaptation of Richard III that is bold, exciting and propulsive.

Power, who is a pioneer of hip-hop theater, has turned Shakespeare’s second-lengthiest work (after Hamlet) into an urgent, 95-minute play that ingeniously mixes the formal language of Richard III with a contemporary, streetwise vernacular replete with fast-flying metaphors and profanities. The end result is a sharp, lyrical script that blurs the line between the past and the present, while positing that ambition and depravity are not the province of merely one king, one country or one moment in time.

Seize the King marks the last directing stint for Jaime Castaneda, the Playhouse’s outgoing associate artistic director, who’s headed to L.A. It’s a grand finale for him, with a tight five-person cast fronted by Jesse J. Perez. His Richard is not the odious, deformed king of classical interpretations, but a conniving, devious figure who levelly addresses the audience, and whose basest passions simmer beneath the surface.

Power’s play omits a great deal of Shakespeare’s text and interweaving points, as well as many of Richard III’s characters (all but Perez play multiple parts in Seize the King). This is a Richard III for the 21st century served up with more humor, but with the same cautionary themes and no less ferocity. Much of that ferocity comes from drummer Richard Sellers, whose percussion from above the stage provides transitions between Seize the King’s short scenes and fills the Playhouse’s Potiker Theatre with pulsating dramatic tension.

The theater-in-the-round setting, enhanced by the magic of lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, further ensures that Seize the King is a stirring, immersive show, and one that should not be missed.

Seize the King runs through Sept. 16 at La Jolla Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, UCSD. $41 and up; lajollaplayhouse.org

Opening:

Deathtrap: Ira Levin’s classic thriller about a struggling writer who tries to finagle a script from a promising young playwright. Directed by Brent Stringfield, it opens Aug. 31 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

Follies: Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s musical where a reunion at a crumbling theatre turns into a night of remembrances and confessions. Direceted by Vanessa Dinning, it happens Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

The Savoyard Murders: A one-night production of Omri Schein’s new piece about famous Brits who are murdered in the style of Gilbert and Sullivan characters. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, it happens Sept. 4 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. backyardrenaissance.com

Blithe Spirit: Noel Coward’s comedy deals with a writer having to deal with two wives when the first one returns from the after-life to haunt him. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it opens Sept. 5 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: The Disney musical version of Victor Hugo’s tale of a disfigured belltower worker who makes friends with a nomad woman. It runs through Sept. 1 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Phantom of the Opera: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lavish spectacle about a disfigured musical genius who kidnaps a woman in order to force the opera to give her the lead role. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through Sept. 2 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Hairspray The Musical: The hit musical about a social outcast who becomes an overnight sensation after going on a ’60s dance show. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 3 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Legally Blonde: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the hit film about a co-ed who leaves an entitled life in Malibu to chase her boyfriend to Harvard Law School. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, it runs through Sept. 9 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Voyeurs de Venus: A Chicago writer is offered a book deal to tell the story of a famous 19th century model (the Hottentot Venus), but is soon haunted by the woman in question. Written by Lydia Diamond, it runs through Sept. 9 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Barefoot in the Park: Neil Simon’s opposites attract comedy about a New York couple trying to find a way to make it work despite their conflicting personalities. Directed by Jessica Stone, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Every Brilliant Thing: A seven-year-old constructs a list of things worth living for after his mother attempts suicide in this interactive, one-man-show. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Much Ado About Nothing: Friends try to convince Benedick and Beatrice that they’re meant to be together, but things get complicated in Shakespeare’s classic romance. Directed by Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Smokefall: Noah Haidle’s modern fairy tale about a woman named Beauty, vaudevillian twins and a family apple tree. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. backyardrenaissance.com

Crimes of the Heart: Beth Henley’s Pulitzer-winning play about three troubled sisters who gather in smalltown Mississippi as their father is about to pass away. Directed by O.P. Hadlock, it runs through Sept. 23 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. It runs through Sept. 30 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com