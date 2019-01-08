Lamb’s marks a musical 25 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lamb’s Players Theatre American Rhythm

Theatergoers who’ve enjoyed musical productions at Lamb’s Players Theatre over the years are getting a month-long chance to relive some of those memories. In celebration of its 25th year in Coronado (and acknowledging, at the same time, the company’s upcoming 50th anniversary in 2021), Lamb’s is presenting A Jewel in the Crown City, a full-length program featuring 16 performers and, fittingly, musical numbers from 25 shows staged over the years. In addition to the performances, A Jewel in the Crown City includes nods to comedies and dramas Lamb’s has produced. This is done via screen projections of archival images from the past, which even includes a little history about the Coronado space and its buildout.

“The number one caveat when we came to this was we didn’t want this to be your Uncle Fred’s slide show,” explains Lamb’s Artistic Director Robert Smyth. “‘We did this, then we did this.’ The requirement was that somebody could walk in off the street, not know who we were at all, and have a delightful evening.”

“We’re not trying to re-create the moments,” Smyth continues. “We’re trying to remind people of the beauty of the music.”

Smyth is co-directing A Jewel in the Crown City with his wife, Deborah Gilmour Smyth, and Kerry Meads, both of them Lamb’s associate artistic directors. The show had originally been planned to open last year, but was delayed so that Lamb’s could extend its highly successful production of Once. Among the performers are not only the three co-directors, but some familiar faces who’ve graced the Lamb’s stage over the years such as Jim Chovik, Caitie Grady, Eileen Bowman, Brian Mackey and more.

Lamb’s opened in Coronado 25 years ago with a production of the musical She Loves Me. Other productions fondly remembered by Robert Smyth include Fiddler on the Roof (“We had a terrific time with it”), 1776 (“That’s a piece I’d love to do again, especially nowadays”) and, of course, Once (“All of the elements worked; it just really hit”). Smyth also cited Lamb’s original musicals, such as American Rhythm, the ’60s and ’70s-flavored Boomers and the ’80s-inflected Mixtape. The variety of material speaks for itself.

“One of the great things about live theater,” Smyth said, “is that you really can tell any story on the stage.”

A Jewel in the Crown City opens Friday, Jan. 11 and runs through Feb. 17 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $24-$74; lambsplayers.org

Opening:

Moon Over Buffalo: This wacky comedy from Ken Ludwig centers on two washed-up actors who just might get a break when they hear Frank Capra is coming to town to see their play. Directed by Matthew Wiener, it opens Jan. 9 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Plays by Young Writers Festival: Winners of the annual California Young Playwrights Contest will presents their works as staged readings or full productions. Presented by the Playwrights Project, it begins Jan. 10 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. playwrightsproject.org

And Then There Were None: Agatha Christie’s classic mystery where nine strangers on a deserted island must figure out which one of them is a murderer before another drops dead. Directed by Keith Anderson, it opens Jan. 11 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

People v. Beanstalk: This comical continuation of the famous fairy tale features Jack on trial for the murder of the giant with jury members pulled from the audience. Written by Neil Pisk, it opens Jan. 11 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

An Act of God: A staged reading of David Javerbaum’s comedy where God returns to answer some of humankind’s most pressing questions. Presented by the Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens Jan. 14 at the Carlsbad City Library. facebook.com/carlsbadplayreaders

Hello, Dolly: The Broadway production of the Tony-winning revival of Jerry Herman’s beloved musical about a widow matchmaker who must find a mate for Yonkers man. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Jan. 15 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Marie and Rosetta: George Brant’s musical play about Rosetta Tharpe, a singer, songwriter and guitarist who influenced countless rock legends, but who never received the attention she deserved. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews Jan. 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now Playing:

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. It runs through Feb. 24 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre