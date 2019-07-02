Lamb’s Players’ ‘Mixtape’ returns

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques Mixtape

More than five years after Lamb’s Players’ Mixtape ended its lengthy residency at the Horton Grand Theatre in downtown, the ’80s musical revue is back, this time at Lamb’s Coronado venue. For lovers of that decade, this show is, to borrow the title of a memorable song by The Cure, just like heaven. That Cure song is naturally on Mixtape’s gargantuan playlist.

The ’80s was a decade of excess, and Mixtape crams way, way too much into nearly two and a half hours of nostalgia. From remembering Pac-Man and The Smurfs, to acknowledging the Challenger space shuttle tragedy, it all feels, well… excessive. That being said, it’s no easy feat to musically document an entire decade. Then again, Lamb’s has done it on other occasions, with its ’60s-’70s-inflected Boomers and the sweeping retrospective American Rhythm.

Created by Jon Lorenz and Colleen Kollar Smith and directed by Kerry Meads (who also directed the original Horton run), Mixtape is a multi-genre retrospective. There are nods to the superstars of the time (Michael Jackson, Madonna) and dance pop (Wang Chung, Wham!), as well as to new wave (Duran Duran, Oingo Boingo), pop balladry (Lionel Richie), R&B (the Pointer Sisters), hair bands (Bon Jovi), and even TV theme songs (Cheers, Hill Street Blues, et al). The tunes come speedily, one after another, and most of them are performed only in part, but all are faithfully rendered by a stout live band.

Two of the ensemble performers, David S. Humphrey and Joy Yandell, are Mixtape veterans. They’re joined for the new iteration of the musical by Angela Chatelain Avila, Marqell Edward Clayton, Janaya Mahealani Jones, A.J. Mendoza and Shawn W. Smith. Their stamina and enthusiasm are impressive, as is the choreography by co-creator Smith and the slew of period costumes designed by Jemima Dutra. Colorful and commemorative projections designed by Michael McKeon enhance the trip back through time.

Mixtape resorts to a little piety and preachiness (cue U2) along the way, but the majority of the stage time is devoted to the MTV-driven visual flash and musical eclecticism that defined the decade. For Gen Xers with long memories, that’s as good as it gets.

Mixtape runs through Sept. 1 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $28-$82; lambsplayers.org

—David L. Coddon

Theater reviews run weekly.Write to davidc@sdcitybeat.com.

