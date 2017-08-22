Exploratory comedy in 19th Century London

× Expand Photo by Ken Jacques From Left: Jessica John, John Rosen and Francis Gercke in The Explorers Club

Silliness rules in Lamb’s Players Theatre’s production of Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club. The play serves as a balm, as Lamb’s artistic director Robert Smyth suggested on opening night, for all the grim current events swirling around us. Nothing is taken too seriously in this swiftly moving comedy about a vivacious female scientist (Jessica John) in 1879 London who desires to be a member of the all-male Explorers Club. Her calling card is a blue-skinned native (John Rosen, owning this show) she has brought to Britannia from a far-flung jungle country. Reacting with either beguilement or astonishment are the explorers, portrayed by a rousing ensemble that includes Fran Gercke, Ross Hellwig, Paul Eggington, Brian Mackey and Omri Schein.

What actually happens in The Explorers Club is less significant than its good-humored nonsense, such as the fellas breaking into a song from H.M.S. Pinafore or the wacky choreography that accompanies the native-turned-barkeeper sending rounds of drinks flying down the bar. The sight gags also feature a beloved “cobra” and an equally beloved “guinea pig.” Their relationship doesn’t end well, by the way. Everyone (well, not the cobra or the guinea pig) is lushly costumed by Jeanne Reith, and the veddy English men’s club set by Mike Buckley is magnificent.

The Explorers Club runs through Sept. 24 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. $24-$72; lambplayers.org

• • •

Say this for Sunset Boulevard. Unlike most of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s scores, which boast one memorable song, this 1993 musical based on the classic Billy Wilder film has two: “With One Look” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” Both are sung by Valerie Perri, who plays the faded movie queen Norma Desmond and is the chief reason to experience Moonlight Stage Company’s outdoor, Larry Raben-directed production of this show. Though Robert J. Townsend and Norman Large are just fine as doomed script writer Joe Gillis and eerie servant Max, it is Perri, portraying Norma with unfettered passion and escalating delusion, that wins the day. As always, Moonlight’s staging is lavishly costumed and robustly orchestrated, and projections by David Engel enhance the illusion that you’re back in a noir L.A. that once was.

Sunset Boulevard runs through Sept. 2 at Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. $17-$55; moonlightstage.com

Opening:

Daddy’s Dyin’… Who’s Got the Will?: Del Shores’ dark comedy about a greedy family that all want to get rich after the patriarch suffers a series of strokes. Directed by Jerry Pilato, it opens Aug. 25 at the Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa.

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds: Paul Zindel’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a young girl who uses her brain to escape her abusive life at home. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it opens in previews Aug. 30 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Now playing:

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story: The hit musical about the bespectacled ‘50s musician who changed rock ‘n’ roll forever and (spoiler alert!) died in a tragic plane crash. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it runs through July 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp and July 15 through Aug. 27 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Into the Woods: James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical that combines favorite storybook characters and fairy tales. Presented by Patio Playhouse, it runs through Aug. 26 at Kit Carson Park Amphitheatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.: A youth-friendly adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s tale of a young girl’s adventures in a dream-like world. Presented by the Pickwick Players, it runs through Aug. 27 at Off Broadway Live in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

The Drowsy Chaperone: This classic musical comedy set in the ‘20s is actually a parody of musical comedies. Yeah, that’s pretty meta, but it won a bunch of Tonys. Presented by Vista’s Broadway Theatre, it runs through Aug. 27 at the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido. broadwayvista.biz

Evita: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lavish musical about Eva Peron’s rise from the slums of Argentina to the country’s first lady. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Aug. 27 at the Lyceum Stage in Downtown. sdrep.org

Kill Local: A second-generation assassin begins to question the merits of her job in this black comedy from new playwright Mat Smart. Directed by Jackson Gay, it runs through Aug. 27 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Sunset Boulevard: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about a former silent film actress and a struggling writer attempting to make it in an ever-changing Hollywood scene. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through Sept. 2 at AVO Playhouse in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Robin Hood!: A world premiere from playwright Ken Ludwig that gives a comic spin on legendary British outlaw. Directed by Jessica Stone, it runs through Sept. 3 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The North Plan: A former State Department official runs for his life after stealing classified info from a ruthless faction that’s now in charge of Washington. Presented by ion Theatre, it runs through Sept. 9 at the BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

Hamlet: When the prince of Denmark’s father mysteriously dies, he sets out to find the truth and get revenge in Shakespeare’s classic play. Directed by Barry Edelstein, it runs through Sept. 10 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Pump Up the Volume: A “musical ‘90s-Palooza” where seven strangers travel back to the days of grunge and raves only to find themselves out of step. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 10 at the Horton Grand Theatre in Downtown. sdmt.org

The Explorers Club: The San Diego premiere of Nell Benjamin’s comedy about a prestigious group of British explorers who fall into crisis when a woman is set to join the club. Directed by Robert Smyth, it runs through Sept. 24 at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org