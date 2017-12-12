Life not really a ‘Cabaret’

× Expand Photo by Daren Scott Cashae Monya in Cabaret

Cabaret is the ultimate in ironical musical theater. In spite of what the title tune suggests, life is not a cabaret, old chum. The raucous fun and bawdy music of the Kit Kat Klub are, in fact, fronts for pain, sadness and fear.

These dark predilections make this Cabaret—much like the 1998 revival production by director Sam Mendes—an ideal fit for ion Theatre’s tiny, shadowy space. In the course of a couple of hours’ time, ion’s production, directed by Claudio Raygoza, becomes the Kit Kat Klub of Berlin circa 1931. Ion has even set up a few small cabaret tables among the regular loge seats for added atmosphere.

This Cabaret is highly sexualized with its dancers, choreographed by the prodigious Michael Mizerany, and even its Sally Bowles (Cashae Monya) outfitted (by costume designer Keira McGee) in sartorial provocations that seem on the verge of wardrobe malfunction. That’s half of the fun. The other half are the Kit Kat novelty songs (written by John Kander and Fred Ebb) like “Two Ladies,” “The Money Song” and “If You Could See Her Now,” which are played for sight-gag effect.

The gender-bending cast is huge (at least by ion standards) with musicians doubling as actors, all of whom enhance the devil-may-care spirit of the proceedings. Monya is the best singer in the ensemble by a substantial degree, though her British accent as Sally comes and goes. Drew Bradford wears a perpetual frown as Sally’s American suitor, Cliff, but he’s forgivably sincere. In the showcase role of the Emcee, Linda Libby shares duties with a ubiquitous (too ubiquitous) kazoo-playing boy (Scotty Atienza). Her Emcee visual antics aside, Libby is actually at her best during the piquant ballad “What Would You Do?” Morgan Carberry is notable for her performance as wry prostitute Fraulein Kost, as well as for her terrific keyboard work in the band area (she’s also Cabaret’s musical director).

The shattered, or soon-to-be shattered, denizens of the Kit Kat Klub eat, drink and make merry (or make love, and lots of it) because they know that tomorrow promises a terrible inevitability. Cabaret will always be staged someplace at sometime because of all the terrible tomorrows that followed as the Nazis rose to power.

Cabaret runs through Dec. 24 at ion theatre in Hillcrest. $18-$59; iontheatre.com

Opening:

La Posada Magica: This family-friendly musical tells the story of a young girl and all the characters she meets while participating in her neighborhood’s posada observance. Presented by Hispanic Arts Theatre, it opens Dec. 14 for six performances at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Oliver: The classic musical about an orphan who just wants a little more. Presented by Star Repertory Theatre, it opens Dec. 14 at the AVO Playhouse in Vista. starrepertorytheatre.com

Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge: A staged reading of Christopher Durang’s holiday comedy that’s described as a mash-up of A Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Co., it happens Dec. 19 at the Neil Morgan Auditorium at the San Diego Central Library in Downtown. theroustabouts.org

Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold: A comedic and interactive mystery featuring a wisecracking Catholic nun. It opens Dec. 20 for six performances at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Now Playing:

Black Pearl Sings: A Library of Congress musicologist and a Black female prisoner develop an unlikely friendship in Frank Higgins’ inspiring musical. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through Dec. 17 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

A Christmas Story: A musical adaptation of the classic movie about a boy who just wants a BB gun despite the fact he’ll just shoot his eye out. Presented by the Pickwick Players, it runs through Dec. 17 at Off Broadway Live in Santee. pickwickplayers.net

The Diary of Anne Frank: The stage adaptation of the inspirational true story of a young girl hiding from Nazis in WWII Amsterdam. It runs through Dec. 17 at the Moxie Theater in El Cajon. moxietheatre.com

Greetings!: Comedic hijinks ensue when Andy brings his Jewish atheist girlfriend to meet his Catholic family on Christmas Eve. Written by Tom Dudzick, it runs through Dec. 17 at the Patio Playhouse Theatre in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol: A small town tale that’s a clever mix of two holiday classics (It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol). Presetned by the North County Players, it runs through Dec. 17 at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. northcountyplayers.org

Making God Laugh: Sean Grennan’s dramedy follows one family’s holiday gatherings over the course of 30 years. Directed by Brent Stringfield, it runs through Dec. 17 at the PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

The Rented Christmas: Tired of being alone during the holidays, a businessman rents a family for Christmas and hijinks ensue. It runs through Dec. 17 at the Broadway Vista Theatre in Vista. broadwayvista.biz

Cabaret: A reimagining of the classic musical about an American writer swinging it up in a 1930s Berlin nightclub. Presented by ion Theatre, it runs through Dec. 23 at the BLKBOX Theatre in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

Miracle on 34th Street: A live musical radio production of the classic holiday tale of a little girl and a department store Santa who just might be the real thing. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Dec. 24 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

A Christmas Carol: Another musical staging of the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and all those ghosts. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Dec. 24 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Now in its 20th year, this holiday classic tells the musical tale of a green grump who plans to ruin the holidays for the town of Whoville. Directed by James Vásquez, it runs through Dec. 24 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Secret Garden: This musical based on the classic children’s novel tells the tale of a young orphan who discovers magical secrets in her uncle’s garden. Directed by Rosina Reynolds, it runs through Dec. 24 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Summer—The Donna Summer Musical: The world premiere musical tells the story of the iconic queen of disco with three actresses playing Summer at different stages of her career. Directed by Des McAnuff, it runs through Dec. 24 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Lamb’s Festival of Christmas: This annual production features a new, holiday-themed story titled North of Normal: A Fargo Christmas. Written and directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Dec. 30 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

A Christmas Carol: Ebenezer Scrooge learns the meaning of Christmas in this musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. Featuring music from Alan Menken, it runs through Dec. 31 at the Welk Resorts Theater in Escondido. welkresorts.com