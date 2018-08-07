Love is just a walk in the park

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Barefoot in the Park

Were newlyweds ever as cute as they are in Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park? Beginning a new life together in an impossibly impractical apartment in New York and subsisting on hugs and kisses is pretty much the entire premise of Simon’s 1963 comedy. By today’s standards when relationships, much less marriage, are as complicated as Pythagorean identities, Barefoot in the Park feels sugar-sweet and even naïve. The trick is to forget about reality and just enjoy the sweetness and naiveté. The Old Globe’s new production of Barefoot in the Park makes it easy.

Start with a uniformly talented cast. Kerry Bishe plays Corie Bratter and conveys all of the over-the-top giddiness about life and love. After all, the new bride believes everything is so wonderful that even sleeping in a closet-turned-bedroom is no inconvenience. Better still is Chris Lowell as Corie’s understandably beleaguered (and a little overwhelmed) new husband, Paul. As disarming as Bishe and Lowell are in the first act of the play, when the conflict is mostly about the haplessness of the tiny brownstone apartment, they’re twice as much fun in the argument scenes that come later. There’s never any doubt that the Bratters will work things out, but until they do their back-and-forth barbs can be enjoyed guilt-free. Simon’s wittiest writing is heard in Corie’s and Paul’s quips and benign sarcasm.

The playwright also conceived meaty supporting roles for this snappy comedy. As Corie’s timid but lovable mother, Mia Dillon gently plays off the exuberance of Bishe as well as that of Jere Burns, who plays neighbor Victor Velasco, aka “the Bluebeard of 48th Street.” His is the most broadly drawn character in the play, but he mostly reins in what could have been a cartoon part.

Director Jessica Stone was intuitive enough to craft a Barefoot in the Park that skips along, without trying be weighty or relevant. Her ensemble’s comic timing is tight, and the otherwise breezy rhythm of the show is hindered only by the apparent necessity of two intermissions. The retro music sprinkled into the action and the animated unveiling of the Bratters’ furniture when it first appears only adds to the enchantment of the goings-on. If only love in real life were as magically achieved.

Barefoot in the Park runs through Sept. 2 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Balboa Park. $30 and up; oldglobe.org

Opening:

An Ideal Husband: A staged reading of Oscar Wilde’s comedic romp about a government minister whose life is turned upside down when evidence of a past misdeed resurfaces. Presented by The Oscar Wilde Society, it happens Aug. 12 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Much Ado About Nothing: Friends try to convince Benedick and Beatrice that they’re meant to be together, but things get complicated in Shakespeare’s classic romance. Directed by Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall, it opens Aug. 12 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Voyeurs de Venus: A Chicago writer is offered a book deal to tell the story of a famous 19th century model (the Hottentot Venus), but is soon haunted by the woman in question. Written by Lydia Diamond, it opens in previews Aug. 12 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Mrs. Farnsworth: A staged reading of A.R. Gurney’s play about a writing instructor who is helping a rich housewife write a tell-all about her troubled college days with the current president. Presented by the Carlsbad Playreaders, it happens Aug. 13 at the Schulman Auditorium at the Carlsbad City Library. carlsbadplayreaders.org

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: The Disney musical version of Victor Hugo’s tale of a disfigured belltower worker who makes friends with a nomad woman. It opens Aug. 15 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Now Playing:

Monty Python’s Spamalot: The legendary comic troupe’s musical parody about the Knights of the Round Table. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax: The Oliver Award-winning musical tells the classic tale of a mustachioed, Walrus-looking thingy trying to save all the trees in the Truffula forest. Co-presented by the Children’s Theatre Company, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Reefer Madness The Musical: Based on the 1936 propaganda film, this musical pokes fun at the 20th century hysteria surrounding cannabis. It runs through Aug. 12 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

The Wizard of Oz: The classic musical about a Kansas girl who gets swept away by a tornado only to a land in a fantastical world of witches, scarecrows and tinmen. Presented by Star Repertory Theatre, it runs through Aug. 12 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. starrepertorytheatre.com

Xanadu: In this musical, a Greek muse descends from Mt. Olympus in order to inspire a Venice Beach artist to build a roller disco. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 18 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical comedy about a Roman slave who hatches a matchmaking plan in order to gain his freedom. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Aug. 19 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Forever Plaid: The popular musical set in the ’50s tells the story of four boys who set out to become a singing vocal quartet. It runs through Aug. 26 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

A Man of No Importance: Stephen Flaherty’s dramatic musical about a Dublin bus conductor who obsesses over Oscar Wilde and who longs to be in the theatre. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it runs through Aug. 26 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

Barefoot in the Park: Neil Simon’s opposites attract comedy about a New York couple trying to find a way to make it work despite their conflicting personalities. Directed by Jessica Stone, it runs through Sept. 2 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Hairspray The Musical: The hit musical about a social outcast who becomes an overnight sensation after going on a ’60s dance show. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 3 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Legally Blonde: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the hit film about a co-ed who leaves an entitled life in Malibu to chase her boyfriend to Harvard Law School. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, it runs through Sept. 9 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org