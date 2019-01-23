Marie, Rosetta and a moon over Buffalo

× Expand Photo by Karli Cadel Photography Marie and Rosetta

There’s a thin line between gospel music and rock ‘n’ roll. That’s one of two resounding statements made in George Brant’s Marie and Rosetta. The other is that the woman known as Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a veritable musical pioneer, a genre-bending artist whose vocal and guitar stylings would influence rock artists of the ’50s, ’60s and beyond. Brant’s one-act work, directed at Cygnet Theatre by Rob Lutfy, follows Tharpe (Noel Simone Wippler) and her young protégé, Marie Knight (Amaiya Holley), in Mississippi circa 1946 as they rehearse for the first time as a duo and learn about one another’s lives. Among other things, Rosetta teaches Marie the merits of clubbing up the church and churching up the club.

While the story behind the music is historically important, particularly where Sister Rosetta was concerned, it’s the live musical performances by Wippler (chiefly on guitar) and pianist Holley (also a wonderful singer) that fuel Marie and Rosetta. Their collaborations on tunes such as “Four Five Times” and “Strange Things” make the show’s non-musical moments drag by comparison, though Brant has crafted a clever and affecting ending.

Marie and Rosetta runs through Feb. 16 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. $30-$65; cygnettheatre.com

****

A comedy written by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Fox on the Fairway) comes with some absolute guarantees: hapless misunderstandings, slamming doors, strenuous sight gigs. So goes his 1995 play Moon Over Buffalo, currently onstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre, where Ludwig has become something of an audience favorite. The Solana Beach company first staged this play back in 2000 and has also offered up Lend Me A Tenor and Fox on the Fairway. Like those farces, Moon Over Buffalo is a pure, pratfalling and broadly acted piece of entertainment.

Arthur Hanket and Katrina Ferguson star as dueling married couple George and Charlotte Hay, who together front a hapless repertory troupe. The story’s chief crisis is whether they (especially George) can keep it together long enough to impress a visiting, star-hunting Frank Capra. Two supporting members of the cast—Jacque Wilke as their daughter, and Roxane Carrasco as Charlotte’s crusty grandma—walk away with this North Coast Rep production directed by Matthew Wiener.

Moon Over Buffalo runs through Feb. 10 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $45-$56; northcoastrep.org

Opening:

Aubergine: With help from a visiting uncle, a Korean-American chef attempts to concoct a legendary soup in hopes it will save his ailing father. Written by Julia Cho, it opens Jan. 24 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Quibbling Siblings: Two kids find themselves competing in a game show that pits family members against each other in Greg Evans’ world premiere musical. It opens Jan. 25 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Tony Houck, it begins in previews Jan. 25 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

A Boy and A Girl: In another Greg Evans musical, two children born on the same day form a bond despite growing up among very different circumstances. It opens Jan. 26 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Dancing Lessons: A young autistic man prepares to accept an award with help from an injured dance instructor. Written by Mark St. Germain and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it opens Jan. 26 at the Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Familiar: A Zimbabwean-American family is upended when their daughter insists on having a traditional African wedding. Written by Tony-nominated playwright Danai Gurira, it opens Jan. 26 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Herland: In this new play, a septuagenarian and her friends plan a utopic retirement inside a garage with help from a teenage intern. Written by Grace McLeod, it opens Jan. 26 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com