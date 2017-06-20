Men who would be king at the Old Globe

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Tory Kittles (left) and Robert Sean Leonard in King Richard II

From then-President-elect Trump’s insistence last November that theater be a “safe” place to the recent right-wing excoriation of a New York production featuring a Trump-like “Julius Caesar,” the theatrical stage has been in the crosshairs of the new presidency’s disregard for, and even rancor over, the arts. While the Old Globe announced its 2017 Summer Shakespeare Festival season before The Donald was elected, it’s nonetheless providential that the opening production happens to be King Richard II. A grim but poetical play immersed in questions of power, entitlement and betrayal, King Richard II is a fitting and topical vehicle for this Summer of Bob Mueller.

Even without making contemporary correlations, King Richard II is cracking good political theater. Written in verse, this Shakespeare history (an anchoring point for the subsequent Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2 and Henry V) pits King Richard II (Robert Sean Leonard), who believes he wears the crown by divine right (or mandate?), against his cousin Henry Bolingbroke (Tory Kittles), who with righteousness and an army of rebellious allies seeks to depose the weak king. The future not only of England but of those bound to either man by blood or loyalty is at stake.

Erica Schmidt directs a production on the Globe’s outdoor Lowell Davies Festival stage that rightly focuses on the inevitability of Richard’s fall and, more so, the damage from his usurpation to his faith and to the very core of his inner self. This is clearest and most profound late in the second act, with Leonard intuitively portraying a man, not a ruler ordained by God, whose fate is foredoomed.

Kittles’ Bolingbroke is much more measured, though he projects little charisma. But both Charles Janasz’s fiery John of Gaunt and Patrick Kerr’s excitable Duke of York enliven each scene in which they appear.

From a visual perspective, John Lee Beatty’s monolithic castle-wall set is apt and imposing, and Andrea Lauer’s costumes are evocative down to the finest detail.

With its lone duel in armor aborted early, the language-heavy King Richard II can be plodding. Its conflicts are those of conscience—not always the loudest but often the most searing.

King Richard II runs through July 15 at the Old Globe’s Lowell Davies Festival Theatre in Balboa Park. $30 and up. oldglobe.org

Opening:

San Diego International Fringe Festival: The fifth annual performing arts showcase includes over a dozen independent theatrical productions. It opens June 22 at various venues across San Diego and Tijuana. sdfringe.org

El Nogalar: A reading of Tanya Saracho’s new adaptation of Anton Checkov’s class-fueled play, The Cherry Orchard. Presented by Amigos del Rep, it happens June 26 at the Lyceum Space in Downtown. sdrep.or

The Grotesques: An open reading of Omri Schein’s new play about the holocaust. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Co., it happens June 27 at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. theroustabouts.org

Escape to Margaritaville: A resort worker falls head over heels for a tourist in this world premier musical featuring the tunes of Jimmy Buffett. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it runs through July 9 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Loves and Hours: Friends of a recently divorced empty nester tries to find new love despite the varying dramas surrounding him. Written by Stephen Metcalfe and presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through July 2 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Withering Heights: A comical retelling of Emily Bronte’s classic romance where the entire play is performed by only two actors. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Company, it runs through July 9 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest. theroustabouts.org

King Richard II: Robert Sean Leonard returns to the local stage as the title character of this Shakespeare play about a reckless king. The first play in the Summer Shakespeare Festival, it runs through July 15 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Big Fish: A musical about a southern salesman who spins tall tales to his son throughout his life. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the motion picture by Tim Burton, it runs through July 30 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story: The hit musical about the bespectacled ‘50s musician who changed rock ‘n’ roll forever and (spoiler alert!) died in a tragic plane crash. Presented by Intrepid Theatre Company, it runs through July 2 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp and July 15 through Aug. 27 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org