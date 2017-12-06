Mother of Black Pearl

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Repertory Theatre Minka Wiltz in Black Pearl Sings!

There are many personal crises that are milked for pathos in San Diego Repertory’s Black Pearl Sings!, but all of them are secondary to the sheer emotive power of Minka Wiltz’s vocals. In Frank Higgins’ drama, set in Depression-era Texas (then later in Greenwich Village), Wiltz portrays Alberta “Pearl” Johnson, an African-American woman doing hard time for murder. Into her life intrudes an abrasive Library of Congress musicologist (Allison Spratt Pearce) who dangles the chance of parole if Pearl will record the endangered songs of her slavery heritage. Questions of compromise, cultural appropriation and self-determination emanate from Higgins’ overreaching and somewhat predictable script, which is inspired by musicologist John Lomax’s working relationship with folk-blues legend Lead Belly.

Wiltz is a revelation as Pearl, summoning the pain of a harrowing past even when she’s not singing. Spratt Pearce does well enough with the off-putting character of Susannah Mullally, making her as sympathetic as could be possible. The unseen, but very much heard, star of this show is the music, which aches with human drama.

Black Pearl Sings! runs through Dec. 17 at the Lyceum Stage in Horton Plaza. $25 and up; sdrep.org

On the surface, Adam Wachter’s one-act musical Tarrytown seems like yet another variation on the eternal love triangle. In this case, it’s an insecure gay man (Tom Zohar) and an unhappily married couple (Kay Marian McNellen and Bryan Banville) all residing in rural Tarrytown, N.Y. But in fact, Tarrytown is a deft take on Washington Irving’s famous The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. That narrative device and a thoughtful musical score make this world premiere presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company so promising.

While some of Wachter’s lyrics are strictly expository, they are generally clever and insightful in what they posit about finding love and self in a scary world. The cast, directed by Francis Gercke and Anthony Methvin, enjoys definite chemistry in very tight confines and Zohar is an expressive vocalist whose Ichabod Crane (just one of the three Irving characters referenced in this piece) is a sensitive and vulnerable protagonist.

Tarrytown runs through Dec. 17 at Diversionary Theatre’s Black Box space. $20-$40; backyardrenaissance.com

Opening:

