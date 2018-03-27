Mouse ears not required for ‘Happiest Place on Earth’

× Expand Photo by Simpatika The Happiest Place on Earth

Skewering Disneyland, the self-proclaimed “Happiest Place on Earth,” is reaching for low-hanging fruit. It’s been done over and over, and yet the Mouse still roars. In his solo show, The Happiest Place on Earth, Chicago playwright Philip Dawkins certainly dwells on the ironies and incongruities of the now 63-year-old theme park, but he doesn’t bury the Magic Kingdom in loud satire or snidery.

Sure, Dawkins’ script points out that, at Disneyland, a post-ride vomiting episode is referred to as a “protein spill” and that the mess is cleaned up with “pixie dust.” Another interesting tidbit: employees are instructed to never respond to a question with “no” or “I don’t know,” but with the bright, shiny and hope-filled “I’ll find out!” But the Disneyland of Dawkins’ play is used as the backdrop for his mostly affectionate reminiscences about his family and their coping with grief. Within it, he finds wishes that didn’t come true, whether wished upon a star or not.

Diversionary Theatre is presenting the West Coast premiere of The Happiest Place on Earth, directed by Jonathan L. Green, who shepherded this play three years ago in Chicago with Dawkins telling his own story on stage. At Diversionary, Dawkins is portrayed by Jacque Wilke, an actress with immense gifts when it comes to voices, mannerisms and portraying characters young and old. That makes her a natural for The Happiest Place on Earth, where over the course of an hour and a half, she becomes everyone from Dawkins’ grandmother and mother, to the theme park’s Cinderella who greets and smiles for photos with the kiddies.

The story is presented not only by Wilke’s storytelling, but images shown via overhead projector as well. It serves to show the Dawkins family’s perseverance after the sudden death of its patriarch. They turn to Disneyland for succor and distraction, a fantasyland where the outside world does not intrude.

There are a lot of names and backstories to keep track of, and Dawkins’ ultimate question about whether true happiness is even possible feels heavy-handed. At the same time, however, Wilke is a thoroughly engaging performer who owns the Diversionary stage and makes this short trip to Disneyland a most memorable one.

The Happiest Place on Earth runs through April 15 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. $15-$50; diversionary.org

Opening:

Yo, Vikings!: In this spirited musical, a little girl begins to act like a real-life Viking after learning about Erik the Red during a class assignment. Presented by the Theatre School at North Coast Repertory Theatre, it opens for seven performances March 29 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Soul Doctor: Josh Young stars in this autobiographical musical about Jewish folk singer Shlomo Carlebach and his unlikely friendship with fellow singer Nina Simone. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it opens in previews April 3 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

Now Playing:

Bachelorette: Leslye Headland’s dark comedy about three bridesmaids who go on a vice-filled tear after ruining their friend’s wedding dress. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, it runs through April 1 at the Diversionary’s Black Box Theatre in Hillcrest.

Love Never Dies: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera takes place in New York City 10 years after the original. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it runs through April 1 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Spike Heels: Teresa Rebeck’s biting dramedy about four morally flawed New York characters caught in a series of love triangles. Directed by Charley Miller, it runs through April 7 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

A Bench in the Sun: Two lifelong friends become rivals when they begin competing for the affection of a woman who just moved into the retirement home. Written by Ron Clark, it runs through April 8 at PowPAC Community Theatre in Poway. powpac.org

A Jewish Joke: Set in 1950s Hollywood, a blacklisted Jewish screenwriter fights back against the Communist witch hunt the best way he knows how: with his jokes. Presented by the Roustabouts Theatre Co., it runs through April 8 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. theroustabouts.org

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: A youth production of Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical about a barber who murders his customers. Directed by Laurissa Rudgers, it runs through April 8 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Beachtown: Based on the play Beertown, this interactive and immersive musical centers around a town trying to decide what goes into a time capsule. Presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, it runs through April 15 at the Lyceum Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdrep.org

The Happiest Place on Earth: The West Coast premiere of Phillip Dawkins’ one-man show about an infamous trip his family took to Disneyland after their father (Dawkins’ grandfather) dies. Directed by Jonathan L. Green, it runs through April 15 at the Diversionary Theatre in Hillcrest.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery: Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Holmes tale, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through April 22 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

King Charles III: Mike Bartlett’s futuristic vision on what takes place after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the reign of her son Charles. Directed by Tyler Richards Hewes, it runs through April 22 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

A Little Night Music: In Stephen Sondheim’s musical, a freewheeling woman gets caught up when both of her lovers show up with their wives to a weekend in the country. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through April 22 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Men on Boats: The regional premiere of Jaclyn Backhaus’ funny reimagining of the Powell Geographic Expedition of the Southwest U.S., but with an all-female cast. Directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed, it runs through April 22 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

American Mariachi: A world premiere musical set in the ‘70s about a young girl who attempts to start an all-female mariachi band, much to the disapproval of friends and relatives. Written by José Cruz González, it runs through April 29 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org