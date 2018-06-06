'Native Gardens' doesn’t fully blossom

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Native Gardens

Native Gardens does its best to both be outrageous and make trenchant sociopolitical statements about class and race. It even tackles politically correct gardening. Unfortunately, neither succeeds in Karen Zacarias’ labored one-act comedy at the Old Globe, where the play was first developed last year at the Powers New Voices Festival.

In Native Gardens, a fight over a property line between neighbors turns nasty, then bombastic, then flat-out silly. In this corner: the clueless white GOPers Frank and Virginia Butley (Mark Pinter and Peri Gilpin). And in this corner: modern-thinking young couple Pablo and Tania Del Valle (Eddie Martinez and Kimberli Flores). He’s an ambitious Chilean-born attorney; she a pregnant Ph.D. candidate and proponent of environmentally responsible gardening.

Replete with slow-motion and stop-action double takes, as well as mugging to the audience and lots and lots of shouting, the Edward Torres-directed Native Gardens hammers into the ground its humor and its message points. What’s more, the impetus for resolution of the neighbors’ conflict is a timeworn cliché. The garden playground for all these histrionics, however, is a beautiful set by Collette Pollard complete with stately oak tree.

Native Gardens runs through June 24 at the Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Balboa Park. $30 and up; oldglobe.org

• • •

Extensive knowledge of opera isn’t essential to appreciating Nathan Gunn, Flying Solo, a one-man show written by Hershey Felder and starring the estimable baritone Gunn. But it might help. The arc of Gunn’s biographical story, which he recounts onstage for 90 minutes at the San Diego Rep, is his operatic career, most notably at the Met in New York City. The selections he has chosen to perform, such as from Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” or Benjamin Britten’s “Billy Budd,” contain all the passion that is less present in renderings of, for example, “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’” from Oklahoma. Clearly, Gunn’s heart is in opera.

The undercurrent of the narrative Felder has written for Gunn is the opera star’s relationship with his father, a father like so many (especially on screen or onstage) who is emotionally reluctant. Gunn must be commended for reliving that relationship in each performance.

Nathan Gunn Flying Solo runs through June 10 on the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Lyceum Stage. $48-$79; sdrep.org

Opening:

Peer Gynt: Henrik Ibsen’s Modernist classic about a young man who leaves home and travels the world in order to find himself. Directed by Charlie Oates, it opens June 6 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla.

Soul Fire: Originally produced in 2004, this play explores the personal journeys of immigrants to San Diego. Presented by the Playwrights Project and the Stories of Faith Project, it opens for two performances June 9 at the Weingart Library Performance Annex in City Heights. playwrightsproject.org

School of Rock: The Broadway production of the hit musical about an unemployed musician who becomes a substitute teacher and teaches a bunch of kids how to rock. Featuring music from Andrew Lloyd Webber, it opens June 12 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Mamma Mia!: A young woman searches for her real father in the days leading up to her wedding, all set to the pop anthems of ABBA. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it opens June 13 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Now Playing:

Smokey Joe’s Café: The hit Broadway musical features the songs of the iconic songwriters Leiber and Stoller, the duo behind hits such as “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand By Me.” Directed by Michelle Gray, it runs through June 9 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

The Front Porch: Two Baltimore women—one black, one white—form an unlikely bond despite high racial tensions in the wake of Martin Luther King’s assassination. Written and directed by George Bailey, it runs through June 10 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

The Madres: When a young Argentinian woman goes missing, her mother and grandmother will stop at nothing to fight her. Based on the true story of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in ’70s Argentina, it runs through June 10 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Steel Magnolias: Five Louisianan women bond over love and mortality in Robert Harling’s classic play. Directed by Lynn Wolsey, it runs through June 10 at the PowPAC Community Theater in Poway. powpac.org

The Wind and the Breeze: A young hip-hop MC is challenged to a battle by his closest mentees in this world premiere play from Nathan Alan Davis. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through June 10 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

A Thousand Splendid Suns: The So-Cal premiere of Ursula Rani Sarma stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel about three generations of Afghan women. Directed by Carey Perloff, it runs through June 17 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

The Father: The West Coast premiere of Florian Zeller’s moving play about a father who may or may not be in the early stages of dementia. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through June 24 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

For Better: Billed as a “romantic comedy for the digital age,” Eric Coble’s play centers on an engaged couple who are planning their lives and spending most of their time together online. Presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre, it runs through June 24 at the Legler Benbough Theatre in Scripps Ranch. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Native Gardens: The West Coast premiere of Karen Zacarías’ comedy about a Latinx couple who move into nice a D.C. neighborhood only to find their next-door neighbors aren’t as welcoming as they’d like. Directed by Edward Torres, it runs through June 24 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park.

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by New Village Arts, it runs through July 1 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The Squirrels: The world premiere of Robert Askins’ new comedy about two warring factions of squirrels. Directed by Christopher Ashley, it runs through July 8 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

Once: A guitarist and pianist form a musical connection on the streets of Dublin in this Tony-winning musical based on the hit indie film. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through July 22 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org