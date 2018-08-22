Much to like about ‘Much Ado’

× Expand Photo by Jim Cox Much Ado About Nothing

No work of Shakespeare’s has been staged at the Old Globe as many times as Much Ado About Nothing. As a matter of fact, it’s been there 13 times in the Balboa Park theater’s 83-year history. This should come as no surprise, as either Much Ado or Twelfth Night are almost always regarded as The Bard’s most entertaining comedy.

The Globe’s latest production of Much Ado About Nothing, the capper of the 2018 Summer Shakespeare Festival, is a total audience pleaser from start to curtain. Directed by Kathleen Marshall, who oversaw a well-received Love’s Labor’s Lost at the festival two years ago, this Much Ado starts with an exceptional Beatrice and Benedick, the sniping, reluctant lovers at the heart of the story. Both Sarah Topham and Michael Hayden demonstrate a gift for physical humor as well as snappy repartee, with much of their laughs earned by scampering about a set that’s made to look like a lush Italian estate. They’re doing this, of course, in order to remain unseen by those characters gossiping for their benefit.

While the play’s other pair of lovers, Claudio (Carlos Angel-Barajas) and Hero (Morgan Taylor) are attractive and not much else, the supporting cast includes Rene Thornton Jr. as a stentorian-voiced Leonato, as well as Fred Applegate as the hapless constable Dogberry. There are also two nomad musicians (guitarist James Michael McHale and violinist Abigail Grace Allwein), who provide atmospheric music compatible with the production’s 1930s, Italian Riviera setting.

So inviting is John Lee Beatty’s scenic design—a sunny two-story villa accented in turquoise, with a view inside downstairs of an elegant dining room, and airy balconies above overlooking a courtyard of bubbling fountains—that theatergoers will long to be guests at the play’s masked party or weddings. Yes, there’s more than one ceremony here. In Michael Krass’ costumes, everyone who’s supposed to look divine does so while Stephen Strawbridge’s lighting sets the right mood for all of Much Ado’s dalliances, deceptions and flirtations.

If the musicality of this production falls in love with itself by show’s end, this can be forgiven. All misunderstandings are resolved by that time, and unabashed giddiness will be in the night air.

Much Ado About Nothing runs through Sept. 16 on the Old Globe Theatre’s Lowell Davies Festival Stage in Balboa Park. $30 and up; theoldglobe.org

Opening:

Phantom of the Opera: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lavish musical spectacle about a disfigured composer who kidnaps a woman in order to force the opera to give her the lead role. Presented by Broadway San Diego, it opens Aug. 23 at the San Diego Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

Smokefall: Noah Haidle’s modern fairy tale about a woman named Beauty, vaudevillian twins and a family apple tree. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company, it opens Aug. 23 at the Theodore and Adele Shank Theatre at UC San Diego in La Jolla. backyardrenaissance.com

Crimes of the Heart: Beth Henley’s Pulitzer-winning play about three troubled sisters who gather in smalltown Mississippi as their father is about to pass away. Directed by O.P. Hadlock, it opens Aug. 24 at Lamplighter’s Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Now Playing:

Xanadu: In this musical, a Greek muse descends from Mt. Olympus in order to inspire a Venice Beach artist to build a roller disco. Directed by Teri Brown, it runs through Aug. 18 at the OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. onstageplayhouse.org

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical comedy about a Roman slave who hatches a matchmaking plan in order to gain his freedom. Directed by David Ellenstein, it runs through Aug. 19 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

Barefoot in the Park: Neil Simon’s opposites attract comedy about a New York couple trying to find a way to make it work despite their conflicting personalities. Directed by Jessica Stone, performances begin July 28 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Forever Plaid: The popular musical set in the ’50s tells the story of four boys who set out to become a singing vocal quartet. It runs through Aug. 26 at the Welk Resorts Theatre in Escondido. welkresorts.com/san-diego/theatre

A Man of No Importance: Stephen Flaherty’s dramatic musical about a Dublin bus conductor who obsesses over Oscar Wilde and who longs to be in the theatre. Directed by Manny Bejarano, it runs through Aug. 26 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: The Disney musical version of Victor Hugo’s tale of a disfigured belltower worker who makes friends with a nomad woman. It runs through Sept. 1 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Hairspray The Musical: The hit musical about a social outcast who becomes an overnight sensation after going on a ’60s dance show. Presented by San Diego Musical Theatre, it runs through Sept. 3 at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp. sdmt.org

Legally Blonde: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the hit film about a co-ed who leaves an entitled life in Malibu to chase her boyfriend to Harvard Law School. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, it runs through Sept. 9 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

Voyeurs de Venus: A Chicago writer is offered a book deal to tell the story of a famous 19th century model (the Hottentot Venus), but is soon haunted by the woman in question. Written by Lydia Diamond, it runs through Sept. 9 at the MOXIE Theatre in Rolando. moxietheatre.com

Barefoot in the Park: Neil Simon’s opposites attract comedy about a New York couple trying to find a way to make it work despite their conflicting personalities. Directed by Jessica Stone, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Every Brilliant Thing: A seven-year-old constructs a list of things worth living for after his mother attempts suicide in this interactive, one-man-show. Presented by Cygnet Theatre, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Much Ado About Nothing: Friends try to convince Benedick and Beatrice that they’re meant to be together, but things get complicated in Shakespeare’s classic romance. Directed by Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall, it runs through Sept. 16 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Seize the King: The world premiere play is a five-person, time-blurring reinterpretation of the Shakespeare classic Richard III. Written by Will Power, it runs through Sept. 16 at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org