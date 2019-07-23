Mugs, molls and Matilda

× Expand Photo by Aaron Rumley Another Roll of the Dice

The classic musical Guys and Dolls was based on “Blood Pressure” and “The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown,” two of Damon Runyon’s cartoonish short stories about mugs and molls in 1930s New York. Now, decades later, three other Runyon stories have been turned into a new musical titled Another Roll of the Dice. Like Guys and Dolls, this world premiere at the North Coast Repertory Theatre features music and lyrics by the estimable Frank Loesser. The book is by playwright Mark Saltzman, who has crafted a show that treats its three stories separately but uses a six-member ensemble playing different characters throughout.

Another Roll of the Dice is no Guys and Dolls, especially in the script department and “Breach of Promise” is the tightest of the three rambling tales. And while there isn’t a song as iconic as Guys and Dolls’ “Luck Be A Lady” or “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” Dice does have some musical nuggets. All numbers feature lyrics by Loesser, but included in the score are collaborations with Hoagy Carmichael (“Heart and Soul”), Friedrich Hollander (“The Boys in the Backroom”) and Jimmy McHugh (“Let’s Get Lost,”), among others. Allison Spratt Pearce’s lovely vocals and Sarah Errington’s comic chops are cast standouts, and Elisa Benzoni’s bold, bright costumes are Runyon-worthy.

Another Roll of the Dice runs through Aug. 11 at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. $40-$52; northcoastrep.org

The dark cleverness of Roald Dahl’s books may not fully translate to the musical stage, but that hasn’t stopped producers from attempting to adapt them (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox, James and the Giant Peach and Matilda the Musical). What’s more, all but Mr. Fox have been wildly successful.

Matilda the Musical, now playing at Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista, succeeds there too, even if there’s way more talking than music in its two and a half hours. What enlivens the production are some first-rate performances, including that of Charity Rose, a budding star, as Matilda, the genius girl with special powers whose parents shun her. In fact, all the child actors in Matilda impress. On the grown-up side, there’s Randall Hickman, whose gender-bending turn as the awful Miss Trunchbull is a frightening delight.

Matilda The Musical runs through July 28 at Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. $17-$57; moonlightstage.com

Opening:

Straight: A young man must grapple with questions of his sexuality as his girlfriend looks on. Presented by Loud Fringe Theatre Group, it opens July 25 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in Downtown. loudfridgetheatre.com

Dogfight: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s musical about three Marines learning the power of compassion on the eve of their deployment to the Vietnam War. Directed by Teri Brown, it opens July 26 at the Coronado Playhouse. coronadoplayhouse.com

The Underpants: In Steve Martin’s comedy, the wife of a bureaucrat accidentally flashes the king to hilarious and unexpected results. Directed by Walter Bobbie, it opens July 27 at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Shorts by Simon and Chekhov: The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a series of short plays and one-acts from Anton Chekhov and Neil Simon. It happens July 28 at the La Jolla Community Center. ljcommunitycenter.org

Now Playing:

The Wizard of Oz: The story of a Kansas farm girl who gets swept up in a tornado, gets attacked by a lion and kills two witches, but somehow manages to never stop singing. Directed by Becky Brooks, it runs through July 27 at the Patio Playhouse in Escondido. patioplayhouse.com

Avenue Q: A musical comedy about a recent college grad who moves to New York City and is surrounded by foul-mouthed puppets. Presented by OB Theatre Company, it runs through July 28 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. newvillagearts.org

The Book of Mormon: In this Broadway smash, two Mormon missionaries are sent to Africa to convert the locals, but the locals aren’t the slightest bit interested in being converted. Written by the creators of South Park, it runs through July 28 at the Civic Theatre in the Gaslamp. broadwaysd.com

The Luckiest: Melissa Ross’ world premiere play about an acclaimed mixologist who must confront her past after a dire medical diagnosis. Directed by Jaime Castañeda, it runs July 28 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre at the La Jolla Playhouse. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Wizard of Oz: Another production of the classic tale of Dorothy trying to find her way home. Directed by Lesley K. Pearson, it runs through July 28 at the VANGUARD at Westminster Theatre in Point Loma. vanguardsd.org

Matilda: The musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s tale about a witty young schoolgirl who may or may not have telepathic powers. Presented by Moonlight Stage Productions, it runs through Aug. 3 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista. moonlightstage.com

Little Shop of Horrors: The classic comedic musical about a nerdy flower shop employee who develops a bizarre relationship with a talking carnivorous plant. Directed by Alan Menken, it runs through Aug. 4 at the New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. newvillagearts.org

The Sunshine Boys: Neil Simon’s comedy about a young theatre agent who attempts to reunite his famous uncle with his former vaudevillian acting partner after a 12-year estrangement. Directed by Steve Murdock, it runs through Aug. 4 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. lamplighterslamesa.com

Another Roll of the Dice: This world premiere musical works as a pseudo sequel to Guys and Dolls and includes hits from the Frank Loesser songbook. Based on the stories of Damon Runyon, it runs through Aug. 11 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org

The Tale of Despereaux: Based on the children’s book, this musical tells the tale of a mighty mouse who wants to become a knight. Presented by PigPen Theatre Co., it runs through Aug. 11 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. theoldglobe.org

Million Dollar Quartet: A musical about the legendary 1956 Sun Records meeting between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre, it runs through Aug. 25 at The AVO Playhouse in Vista. lambsplayers.org

Rock of Ages: A musical about a young rocker who falls for a smalltown transplant amongst the decadence of the Sunset Strip hair metal scene of the ’80s. Presented by Cygnet Theatre Company and featuring the music of bands such as Bon Jovi, Styx, and Whitesnake, it runs through Aug. 25 at the Old Town Theatre. cygnettheatre.com

Mixtape: A “totally awesome” musical revue of the fashion, fads and songs of the 1980s. Directed by Kerry Meads, it runs through Sept. 1 at the Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado. lambsplayers.org