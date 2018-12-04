Sofia Jean Gomez shines in ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’

× Expand Photo by Jim Carmody A Doll’s House

From the instant that Sofia Jean Gomez appears—as if transported to the stage from the canvas of some magnificent painting—the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s production of A Doll’s House, Part 2 bursts into life. Commanding and charismatic, Gomez is perfect as Nora Helmer, the heroine of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 masterpiece, who exited that play empowered and ready to take on the world. She returns twice as empowered in Lucas Hnath’s 2017 sequel. Even with a more-than-capable supporting cast of Rene Thornton Jr. (as Nora’s spurned husband, Torvald), Linda Libby (as the Helmers’ faithful nanny, Anne Marie) and Danny Brown (as Emmy, Nora’s grown daughter), Gomez proves wholly magnetic in one of 2018’s most exquisite performances.

As for the play itself, A Doll’s House, Part 2 suggests that 15 years after Nora walked out on her husband and young children (slamming the door with righteous emphasis at the end of Ibsen’s original), she returns not out of contrition or affection, but for a much more pragmatic reason. Enjoying a career as a popular writer who’s crusading as an unencumbered woman against the institution of marriage, she discovers that Torvald never officially divorced her. Until he does so, she faces being forced to repudiate her convictions or risk prosecution. (Remember: this play, as with its inspiration, is set in pre-20th-century Norway where women’s rights were few.) In Hnath’s play, Nora must convince Torvald to grant her the divorce she needs without compromising the very principles of identity and self-determination that caused her to storm out in the first place. Her efforts seek to involve Anne Marie and then (reluctantly) Emmy, setting up the one-act production as a series of confrontations between Nora and the other three. How Gomez’s Nora responds to these retaliations, entreaties and bargaining is the main attraction of this show, dutifully directed by Sam Woodhouse.

There’s little doubt what Nora will eventually do, but that does not diminish the tension of her interactions or the strength of Gomez’s restrained, yet intense interpretation. Also worthy of acknowledgement for their contributions to this production are scenic designer Sean Fanning and costume designer Jennifer Brawn Gittings.

A Doll’s House Part 2 runs through Dec. 16 in the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Lyceum Space, Horton Plaza, downtown. $25-$69; sdrep.org

Opening:

Mark Twain’s A Christmas Carol: The original take on the holiday classic takes place in the rural South shortly after the Civil War. Presented by the North County Players, it opens for eight performances Dec. 6 at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. northcountyplayers.org

The Lightbulb: A staged reading of Stephen Metcalfe’s “dystopian drawing-room comedy” about a couple that hosts a dinner party during the apocalypse. Presented by the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble, it happens Dec. 10 and 11 at the La Jolla Community Center. ljcommunitycenter.org

Always… Patsy Cline: The musical story of the legendary country singer and her unlikely friendship with a fan named Louise Segar. Written by Ted Swindley, it opens Dec. 12 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. northcoastrep.org